Feeling sleepy after meals? Here’s why

Have you ever felt so tired or feel sleepy immediately after eating? That post-meal tiredness, also known as a food coma, is something most of us have experienced, especially when you eat a full plate. In case you are wondering, here is why this happens.

Your body is busy digesting

When you eat, your body shifts its focus to digestion. More blood flows to your stomach and intestines to help break down the food, which means slightly less blood is available for other things, like keeping you alert. This shift can leave you feeling a bit sluggish or drowsy, especially if you’ve had a large or heavy meal.

Some foods just make you sleepy

Some types of food just make you feel sleepy after you eat them. These are foods that are high in carbohydrates, like rice, bread, pasta, and potatoes, and can raise your blood sugar quickly, giving you a burst of energy that soon crashes.

There are also foods rich in tryptophan, an amino acid found in turkey, chicken, dairy products, nuts, and seeds that can trigger the production of serotonin and melatonin, which are hormones that help you relax and sleep.

You ate a big meal

The bigger your meal, the harder your body has to work to digest it. Eating a large portion, especially one loaded with fat or sugar, can slow down digestion and make you feel bloated and tired. It’s your body’s way of just taking it easy

You probably didn't sleep well last night

If you’re already tired or didn’t get enough sleep the night before, a full belly might just be the final nudge that pushes you into sleep mode. Poor sleep habits can increase your chances of feeling drowsy after eating, even if the meal itself wasn’t that heavy.