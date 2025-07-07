The rainy season comes with a lot of flooding, traffic, and unpredictable weather. But it also brings the perfect excuse to stay home, wrap yourself in a blanket, and eat a hot, delicious meal. Here are 3 Nigerian foods that hit very different when it’s pouring outside. If you know, you know.

1. Catfish pepper soup and boiled plantain (or yam)

Catfish pepper soup and boiled plantain [cookpad]

Is this one right here? Elite. Catfish pepper soup is the king of comfort food during the rainy season. That hot, spicy broth with chunks of juicy catfish, scented with uziza, scent leaf, and that distinct pepper soup spice blend? Pure bliss. Pair it with soft-boiled plantains or yams and you’re in heaven. The sweetness of the plantain or the fluffiness of the yam balances out the peppery kick from the soup perfectly. And let’s be honest, what better time to enjoy a steaming bowl of pepper soup than when it’s raining?

2. Okro soup and eba

Okro soup and eba

Not just any okro soup oh. We’re talking loaded okro soup. The type that has prawns, periwinkle, smoked fish, stockfish, pomo, beef, goat meat. Basically, the entire contents of the ocean and more! Add some freshly chopped ugwu leaves for colour and crunch, and boom, you’ve got yourself a rainy-day feast. Now pair that with hot eba, and we mean hot. The one you have to blow small before swallowing. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself sleeping off afterwards with the rain acting as your personal lullaby.

3. Beans and plantain

Beans and plantain [YouTube]