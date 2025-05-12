5 healthiest Nigerian meals you should be eating

Nigerian foods are spicy and flavorful. And while it’s true that our food slaps, it’s also fair to say that not everything we eat is super healthy.

Between the soft puff-puff dripping with oil and that irresistible agege bread coated in butter, it’s easy to assume our local cuisine is all about indulgence. But some Nigerian foods are actually nutrient-rich, balanced meals that are healthy for our system. You don’t have to go looking for quinoa or kale to eat healthy.

Let's rediscover these amazing, healthy Nigerian dishes.

1. Moi-moi

If you're looking for a light, proteinous meal, moi-moi is a solid choice. It’s made from blended beans (usually black-eyed peas or brown beans), mixed with onions, peppers, and sometimes a bit of oil or fish, then steamed to perfection.

Moi-moi is low in unhealthy fats and high in plant-based protein and fibre. Beans are also great for your heart and digestive system. And because it’s steamed, not fried, you skip all that extra oil.

You can enjoy moi moi on its own, with pap, rice, or even salad. I love to eat it with just salad. Don’t judge.

2. Ofada rice and ayamase

Ofada rice is one of the healthiest types of rice you can eat in Nigeria. It’s brown rice’s local cousin, and yes, it has that distinct smell, but that’s what makes it unique.

It is often paired with ayamase, also called ofada sauce, which is made from green peppers, onions, and assorted meat. To keep it healthier, you can use lean protein and less oil. A lot of people go overboard with palm oil here, so go light on it and trust the peppers to do the heavy lifting with flavour.

This meal gives you a good balance of complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats if you prepare it right.

3. Okra soup with fish and vegetables

Okra soup is super underrated when it comes to healthy eating. It’s loaded with fibre, low in calories, and that slimy texture? That’s actually mucilage, and it’s great for your digestive system.

What makes okra soup even better is how versatile it is. You can add leafy greens like ugwu leaves, spinach, or bitter leaf for extra vitamins. Swap out red meat for fish or prawns, and use less palm oil to make it lighter.

Pair it with a low-carb swallow like oat, fufu or amala, and you've got a tasty, nutrient-rich meal that won’t weigh you down.

4. Boiled plantain and vegetable sauce

Boiled ripe or semi-ripe plantains are a fantastic alternative to white rice or yam. They’re rich in fibre, potassium, and complex carbs that keep you full for longer. Plus, they’re naturally sweet and don’t need much seasoning.

Pair your plantain with a veggie sauce, like tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a handful of leafy greens. You can add grilled fish or boiled eggs for protein, and just a splash of oil for cooking.

5. Oha Soup with lean protein

Oha soup is a traditional Eastern Nigerian dish that tastes like a warm hug. It’s made with oha leaves, which are packed with antioxidants and nutrients. The soup is thickened with cocoyam or achi, and usually includes meat or fish.

To make it healthier, go for lean meats like chicken, turkey or fish, and reduce the amount of oil used. Some people load it with too much palm oil and fatty meat, but you don’t need all that.

Eat it with a smaller portion of swallow like wheat, amala, or even oat, and you’ve got a healthy and delicious meal.