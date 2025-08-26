7 Secondary schools in Nigeria where fees rival private universities

These schools invest in imported teachers, advanced science and tech labs, comprehensive sports infrastructure, and intense university counselling that smooths admission into overseas institutions.

Many also run boarding programmes, premium meal plans, and extensive extracurricular calendars that add to the sticker price.

Below are 7 secondary schools whose combined fees, extras, and boarding packages can put them in the same cost bracket as private tertiary options.

1. American International School, Lagos

American International School, Lagos

Offering an American curriculum and college-preparatory services, this school attracts expatriate families and wealthier local households. The combination of international accreditation, small class sizes, and extensive campus facilities contributes to a premium fee structure.

2. British International School, Lagos

British International School, Lagos

With a UK-based curriculum and strong university placement support, the school charges for specialist teachers, IB or A-level preparation, and broad extracurriculars that mirror the boarding-school experience, which raises annual costs significantly.

3. Grange School, Lagos

Grange School, Lagos

A long-established private school known for academic rigour and high-end facilities, Grange invests in science labs, arts spaces, and personalised counselling that together push fees into the higher bracket compared with typical day schools.

4. Dowen College, Lekki

Dowen College, Lekki

Positioned as a boutique, high-fee private college, Dowen combines modern classrooms, well-appointed boarding options, and a focus on leadership and exam coaching that make its total cost comparable to some private university term fees.

5. Corona Schools (selected senior campuses)

Corona Schools

Corona’s senior campuses offer international programmes, intensive exam preparation, and well-resourced campuses. When boarding, transport, and activity fees are added, the overall expense for senior students can rival tertiary-level costs.

6. Greensprings School, Lekki and Ikoyi

Greensprings School

Greensprings provides international curricula, strong arts and sports programmes, and robust university counselling. The school’s premium facilities and overseas programme trips contribute to a higher school fee profile.

7. Chrisland School (senior campus offerings)

Chrisland School

Chrisland’s senior campuses emphasise exam performance, co-curricular breadth, and campus amenities. Families who opt for boarding, extended tuition support, and extra-curricular packages find themselves paying sums that look closer to private university fees.

Paying these prices often buys more than classes, as it covers security, meals, travel logistics, international exam prep, and relationships with overseas admissions networks.