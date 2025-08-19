Back-to-School Shopping Must-Haves: Essentials You’ll Actually Use

Back-to-School season doesn’t have to feel like a chaotic sprint through the stationery aisle. If you're a parent, you know the drill: endless lists, trending fads, and supplies that end up unused in a desk drawer. With so many colorful options on the shelves, it’s easy to get swept up and buy more than your child needs or worse, the wrong things altogether.

But for Nigerian parents, especially in a year where every naira counts, the real goal isn’t to stockpile supplies, it is to choose smart, reliable tools that will last the term and be used.

At BIC, we believe in practical over trendy and performance over excess. Whether you’re buying for a budding kindergartener or a test-prepping teen, here’s a streamlined checklist of Back-to-School must-haves: the kind of tools students need and reach for every day.

1) BIC® Cristal Ballpoint Pens - The everyday writing hero

A school bag staple since… forever. With its transparent barrel and dependable ink, the BIC Cristal is the go-to pen for daily writing tasks. It’s lightweight, lasts ages, and won’t cost you more than a snack. A single BIC Cristal pen writes up to 3 kilometers: that’s more than enough to last through a full school term. Kids need pens that don’t leak, skip, or run out in a week, and Cristal delivers every time.

Best for: Daily notetaking, journaling, and writing that just needs to get done properly.

2) BIC® 4-Colour Original Pen - The Multitasker

One pen. Four functions. Zero hassle. Change colors without changing the pen with BIC® 4-Color Original. This pen is every student’s multitasking dream. With four ink colors (blue, black, red, green) in one tool, it’s perfect for organizing notes, underlining important points, or making planner entries pop.

Best for: Organized minds, planners, and anyone who loves a tidy notebook.

3) BIC® Evolution Pencils

Forget splinters. These wood-free graphite pencils are tough on the outside but smooth when writing. These pencils are resistant to breakage and chewing (yes, we know the habit!). They sharpen easily, write smoothly, withstand the rough and tumble of school life. They're ideal for math drills, spelling tests, and even sketching in art class.

Best for: Younger learners, math lovers, and kids who like to doodle during breaks.

4) Highlight What Matters: BIC® Brite Liner Highlighters

Get more color without mess. With their soft chisel tips and vibrant (or pastel!) colors, BIC highlighters make study sessions more engaging. They’re easy to grip, quick to dry, and a must-have for kids tackling big reading loads and who need to highlight the stuff that matters.

Best for: Middle school and high school students juggling textbooks and study guides.

5) BIC Plastidecor® Crayons

Perfect for younger learners and budding artists, BIC Plastidecor® Crayons are designed to keep creativity mess free. Ultra clean and easy to handle, they will not soil hands or clothes, making them a parent favorite. They are more resistant than standard-colored pencils, easy to sharpen, and deliver bright, vivid colors that bring every drawing or classroom project to life. Safe for children from 30 months, these crayons are built for little hands and big imaginations, making them ideal for early school years and creative play.

Best for: Creative students and visual learners.

BONUS Tips:

Let your kids help choose their supplies. It gives them a sense of ownership and builds excitement for the year ahead. Even small choices, like the color of a pen or the grip on a pencil, can boost motivation and engagement in class.

Back-to-School shopping doesn’t need to break the bank or your patience. This season, skip the chaos and the clutter. Stick with the essentials and make every naira count. From the iconic Cristal® pen to a rainbow of vibrant writing and coloring tools, BIC’s trusted range helps parents prep with confidence and gives students the tools they need to learn, write, create, and thrive.