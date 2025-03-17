₦49m for tuition in Nigeria's most expensive secondary school

Many prestigious secondary schools are known for offering top-tier education, combining world-class curricula, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities.
However, this level of excellence comes at a high cost, with tuition fees limiting access to many Nigerian families who desire quality education for their children. The American International School of Lagos (AISL) stands as the most expensive secondary school in the country, with an annual tuition fee of ₦49 million.
Here is a quick breakdown of their financial requirements if you intend to send your child to this school. As of March 17, 2025, the exchange rate is approximately 1 USD = ₦1,531.42 and based on this rate, the requirements are as follows:
Application Fee: $150 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦229,713
One-Time Registration Fee: $10,000 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦15,314,200
Early Childhood Tuition: $17,638 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦27,012,267
Elementary School (K–5) Tuition: $21,653 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦33,155,797
Middle School (Grades 6–8) Tuition: $28,049 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦42,946,319
High School (Grades 9–12) Tuition: $32,165 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦49,273,484
Annual Capital Fee: $3,000 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦4,594,260
Special Assessment Fee: $10,486 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦16,067,329
American International School of Lagos (AISL) located in Victoria Island, Lagos follows an American curriculum tailored to international standards. In 1981, AISL moved to its current 6-acre campus on Victoria Island, a site leased from the Nigerian government.
As of recent data, AISL has an enrollment of over 600 students, representing more than 50 nationalities, reflecting its diverse and international character. Approximately 30% of the student body are Americans, with significant representations from India, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Israel, Lebanon, and the Netherlands.
Approximately 54% of the teachers are from the United States, 15% from Nigeria, 10% from Canada, and others from countries including India, South Africa, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom. This international mix contributes to a rich educational environment that prepares students for global citizenship.
Beyond AISL, several other secondary schools in Nigeria also offer premium education, featuring world-class curricula, state-of-the-art facilities, and high tuition fees. These institutions include:
Lekki British International High School: Situated in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, this institution offers a British-style education with annual fees around ₦28 million.
British International School, Lagos: Established in 2001 in Victoria Island, this school provides a blend of British and international curricula, with yearly fees of approximately ₦19.2 million.
Grange High School, Lagos: Located in Ikeja, Lagos, Grange High School provides a British curriculum with annual fees of around ₦4.5 million.
Day Waterman College: Situated in Abeokuta, Ogun State, this co-educational boarding school offers a British curriculum, with fees of approximately ₦5.3 million per year.
Greensprings School, Lagos: With campuses in Anthony Village and Lekki, Lagos, Greensprings School offers a blend of Nigerian and British curricula, charging about ₦4 million annually.
Meadow Hall Schools, Lagos: Located in Lekki, Lagos, Meadow Hall combines the British curriculum with Nigerian content, with yearly fees of around ₦3.2 million.
Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja: Based in Abuja, this institution offers a rigorous academic program with annual fees of approximately ₦2.8 million.
Hill Crest School: Located in Jos, Plateau State, Hill Crest School offers an American curriculum with yearly fees of around ₦2.7 million.
