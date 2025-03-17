₦49m for tuition in Nigeria's most expensive secondary school

Many prestigious secondary schools are known for offering top-tier education, combining world-class curricula, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities.

However, this level of excellence comes at a high cost, with tuition fees limiting access to many Nigerian families who desire quality education for their children. The American International School of Lagos (AISL) stands as the most expensive secondary school in the country, with an annual tuition fee of ₦49 million.

Here is a quick breakdown of their financial requirements if you intend to send your child to this school. As of March 17, 2025, the exchange rate is approximately 1 USD = ₦1,531.42 and based on this rate, the requirements are as follows:

Application Fee: $150 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦229,713

One-Time Registration Fee: $10,000 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦15,314,200

Early Childhood Tuition: $17,638 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦27,012,267

Elementary School (K–5) Tuition: $21,653 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦33,155,797

Middle School (Grades 6–8) Tuition: $28,049 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦42,946,319

High School (Grades 9–12) Tuition: $32,165 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦49,273,484

Annual Capital Fee: $3,000 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦4,594,260

Special Assessment Fee: $10,486 × ₦1,531.42 = ₦16,067,329

American International School of Lagos (AISL) located in Victoria Island, Lagos follows an American curriculum tailored to international standards. In 1981, AISL moved to its current 6-acre campus on Victoria Island, a site leased from the Nigerian government.

As of recent data, AISL has an enrollment of over 600 students, representing more than 50 nationalities, reflecting its diverse and international character. Approximately 30% of the student body are Americans, with significant representations from India, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada, South Africa, Israel, Lebanon, and the Netherlands.

Approximately 54% of the teachers are from the United States, 15% from Nigeria, 10% from Canada, and others from countries including India, South Africa, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom. This international mix contributes to a rich educational environment that prepares students for global citizenship.

Beyond AISL, several other secondary schools in Nigeria also offer premium education, featuring world-class curricula, state-of-the-art facilities, and high tuition fees. These institutions include: