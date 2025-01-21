10 naughty text messages to drive him wild

Let’s say you’re at work, daydreaming during a dull meeting. Your phone lights up, and you see a sexy text saying, “Get ready for an unforgettable night 😉.”

How would that make you feel? Excited? Horny? That is the power of a naughty text. It's one of the ways to keep the passion alive in a relationship/marriage.

ALSO READ: 10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

Naughty texts can deepen your connection, build anticipation, and help you express your desires if you are too shy to talk dirty to your partner.

Before you start sending naughty texts, you need to figure out what your partner likes. Pay attention to the things he compliments or mentions he enjoys. For example: If he loves when you wear certain outfits, tease him by saying, “I just bought some new underwear…I think you’ll like it 😉.” If he’s into taking control, ask him, “If I let you do anything—and I mean anything—to me, what would it be?”

And please, honour your words. When you send a naughty text, make sure you follow through. If you tease about a steamy night ahead, deliver on it. This builds trust and keeps him eagerly awaiting your next message.

The key to great sexting is crafting texts that leave him wanting more. Leave your texts open-ended so he can reply and join in on the fun.

10 Naughty Texts To Drive Him Wild

Here’s a list of naughty texts to keep in your arsenal. Use them to spice things up anytime:

I want you. Now.

I’m thinking about all the dirty things I want to do to you when you get home.

If you get here in 20 minutes, I’ll do that thing you always ask about.

You. Me. Naked. Now.

Name a body part, and I’ll send you a photo.

I just got out of the shower 😉.

Save some energy for me tonight—I’ve got plans for us.

Ready when you are [send a photo of yourself in bed].

Can’t stop thinking about your lips on my body.

8 o’clock. My bed. What you wear doesn’t matter.

Now, go ahead—grab your phone and send him a naughty text he won’t be able to stop thinking about.