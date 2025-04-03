Top 5 richest families in Nigeria

When we talk rich, we’re talking generational wealth, we’re talking old money, influence, affluence, private jets, yachts! I could go on.

This isn't about the one or two rich uncles who show up at family gatherings; we're talking full-blown dynasties with empires spanning industries from oil to tech to banking.

These are the families whose names you can’t ignore. They didn’t just get rich—they built entire industries that changed the game in Nigeria.

Wanna know more? Let’s deep dive.

1. The Dangote family

When you think of wealth in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote’s name is probably the first that comes to mind. The Dangote family is not just one of the richest in Nigeria; it’s one of the richest in Africa. Dangote made his fortune with Dangote Group, which owns the largest cement company on the continent, Dangote Cement. The Dangote family’s wealth doesn’t stop at cement, though. Aliko has expanded his empire into sugar, salt, and even oil and gas, and his influence stretches across West Africa. Talk about stacking the bag.

2. The Otedola family

When we talk about old money, Femi Otedola is definitely part of the conversation. This billionaire made his fortune mainly in the oil and gas sector, with Forte Oil being a huge player. Femi sold off his stake in Forte Oil, but his wealth still runs deep with investments in banking, real estate, and shipping. But Femi isn't the only one making power moves. His daughters are major signing deals and sitting in influential positions where it counts. When it comes to influence and affluence, the Otedola family is in a league of its own.

3. The Adenuga family

Mike Adenuga is one of the richest men in Africa and has invested heavily in real estate, technology, and infrastructure. He’s the man behind Globacom, Nigeria’s second-largest telecom company. Adenuga also has heavy stakes in oil and gas with Conoil. Globacom alone has made Adenuga a household name in Africa, and the company continues to grow in influence across Nigeria and beyond.

4. The Elumelu family

Tony Elumelu is one of Nigeria's most respected business figures, known for founding Heirs Holdings and turning United Bank for Africa (UBA) into a global financial powerhouse. Through his Tony Elumelu Foundation, he has supported thousands of young entrepreneurs across Africa. A philanthropist in his own right! The Elumelu family doesn’t just sit on their wealth; they actively reinvest in the continent’s future, positioning themselves as thought leaders and investors in Africa’s growth.

5. The Adeleke family

This list can’t be complete without mentioning the Adelekes. This family’s fortune is primarily tied to Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, a successful businessman and entrepreneur, who is the founder and owner of Pacific Holdings—a company involved in diverse industries including oil, real estate, and aviation.

One of the most notable aspects of the Adeleke family's wealth is the political influence that runs through their veins. Dr. Adeleke’s brother, Isiaka Adeleke, was a prominent politician and the former governor of Osun State, which has only added to the family’s public profile and influence. Senator Ademola Adeleke, another member of the family, currently serves as the governor of Osun State, further enhancing the family's standing.

It’s worth mentioning that the Adeleke family has a significant presence in the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly through the success of David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, one of Nigeria’s top music artists and a global superstar. His success in music, along with endorsement deals and his business ventures, adds another layer of wealth to the family’s already impressive financial portfolio.