Meet Dangote’s adopted son — Is he the future of the billionaire's empire?

Abdulrahman Fasasi may not be a name that rings as loud as Aliko Dangote’s in the media spotlight, but he represents a significant piece in the legacy of Africa’s richest man.

He is the adopted son of the Nigerian billionaire, and Abdulrahman is quietly positioned as a key figure in the next generation of the Dangote family. While many are familiar with Aliko Dangote’s accomplishments, the founder of the Dangote Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar, salt, and oil, less is known about his family life.

For a man whose influence shapes much of Africa’s economic direction, his family and succession plan draw natural curiosity. Abdulrahman Fasasi, though adopted, is a part of that story. In an executive profile of Aliko Dangote in Business Chief UK & Europe, it was clearly stated that Dangote has four children: Mariya, Halima, Fatima, and his adopted son, Abdulrahman Fasasi.

Dangote's Marriages

Dangote has two known wives. At the age of twenty, in 1977, Dangote married his first wife, Zainab, who was selected by his parents following the customs of the land. They gave birth to Maria and Halima. The couple divorced in an unknown year. On an unknown date, he married Mariya Muhammad Rufai, the daughter of the former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Human Services in Bauchi State. Through the marriage, he had his third daughter, Fatima. The couple divorced in 2017.

Who is Abdrulrahman Fasasi?

Not much is known about the adoption of Abdulrahman Fasasi, however, one of the first things people notice is that Abdulrahman does not carry the Dangote surname. Unlike his half-sisters—Mariya, Fatima, and Halima—he bears the surname Fasasi. This distinction has led many to wonder about his background and relationship with Dangote.

However, it is widely acknowledged that he is the only son of Aliko Dangote, albeit adopted, and that he holds an important place in the household of Africa's richest man. Despite not being biologically related, Abdulrahman is considered a full member of the family, with some sources suggesting he may even inherit a portion of Dangote’s vast empire.

In an article in Business Elites Africa, Abdulrahman Fasasi is described as the adopted son of Aliko Dangote, representing a new chapter in the Dangote saga. The article notes that while details about his business involvement are sparse, his potential inheritance of a part of the Dangote empire suggests a continuing legacy of business excellence and leadership.

Also, an article on The Africa Report discusses Dangote's succession plans, mentioning that he has an adopted son, Abdulrahman Fasasi, who is widely rumoured to be the heir, although Dangote has not communicated how he will divide his fortune.

What’s most intriguing about Abdulrahman Fasasi is how little is known about his public life. He, like his sisters, keeps a very low profile despite the family's immense wealth. While Fatima, Halima, and Mariya have all been spotted at business and social events—and some are even involved in running aspects of the Dangote Group—Abdulrahman’s presence remains largely under the radar.

There is almost no media coverage on his education, business involvement, or personal ventures. However, that is not surprising as Dangote himself has always emphasised simplicity and humility, often stating in interviews that he prefers a low-key lifestyle. In a 2014 interview with Aljazeera English, Dangote stated:

I’m not a person who just likes to throw away money. I spend more money on charitable things than on myself. Luckily, myself and my children, have been very disciplined. That’s why, if you look at it today, because of the way I run my lifestyle, I don’t have any home outside Nigeria. I stay in hotels. Quiet. Simple. My life is not very lavish, and I get very embarrassed if I try to show that I have money. I don’t. I think I always advise people that it’s better to be very communal. In Lagos, I drive myself around on weekends. I ask my driver to go have a rest, and then I drive myself around. I still visit the normal friends I grew up with. My house is open 24 hours a day for them. I mingle with everybody. That’s the only way to get to know what’s going on.