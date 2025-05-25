Billionaire Arthur Eze calls President Tinubu 'God’s gift to Nigeria'

Billionaire businessman and oil magnate Arthur Eze has described President Bola Tinubu as a divine gift to Nigeria, praising his leadership as purposeful, inclusive, and humble.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives,” Eze said in a statement featured in an upcoming State House documentary marking the president’s second year in office. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, shared comments.

Eze, who leads Atlas Oranto Petroleum, commended Tinubu’s reform-focused governance and commitment to national unity. “Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal experience during the civil war and his long-standing connection to the South-East, Eze noted that Tinubu has shown unmatched dedication to the region’s development.

“What Tinubu has done for the South-East, nobody else has. He gave us the minister of works, the minister of science and technology, and the Southeast Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria.”

He also backed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, stating that the president assumed office during challenging times but has shown wisdom and resolve. “God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations.”