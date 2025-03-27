Ramadan Day 28: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith for spiritual renewal

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 28th day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we enter Day 28 of Ramadan, we are reminded that this blessed month is drawing to a close. These final days are an opportunity for deep reflection, sincere worship, and seeking Allah’s mercy.

We continue to pray for forgiveness, guidance, and the strength to maintain the good habits we have developed throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan Day 28 Prayers

O Allah, as Ramadan nears its end, let us not be among those who wasted its blessings. Accept our fasting, prayers, and acts of worship. Grant us steadfastness in faith beyond this month, purify our hearts, and bless us with Your mercy and guidance. Make us among those who are granted Jannah. Ameen.

Ramadan Day 28 Dua of the Day

اللهم إني أسألك من الخير كله عاجله وآجله ما علمت منه وما لم أعلم Transliteration: Allahumma inni as’aluka min al-khayri kullihi ‘ajilihi wa ‘ajilihi ma ‘alimtu minhu wa ma lam a’lam Translation: O Allah, I ask You for all that is good, in this world and the Hereafter, that which I know and that which I do not know. This Dua reflects the believer’s desire for both worldly and eternal blessings, trusting in Allah’s wisdom.

Ramadan Day 28 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "The deeds most loved by Allah are those that are done regularly, even if they are small." (Sahih al-Bukhari)

This Hadith reminds us that our acts of worship should not end with Ramadan. Even after the month concludes, we should strive to maintain our faith and good deeds consistently.

Ramadan Day 28 Quotes

"And be patient, for indeed, Allah does not allow the reward of those who do good to be lost." — Surah Hud (11:115) This verse encourages believers to remain steadfast, knowing that Allah will never let their efforts go to waste.

Day 29 Tahajjud

As we approach the final night of Ramadan, Tahajjud (late-night prayer) remains a powerful way to seek Allah’s mercy. These moments are precious for making heartfelt supplications and asking for Allah’s guidance in the coming months.