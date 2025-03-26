Ramadan Day 27: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith for spiritual elevation

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 27th day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this 27th day of Ramadan, we stand on the threshold of immense spiritual blessings. This night holds great significance, as many scholars believe that Laylatul Qadr (The Night of Decree) falls on this night.

It is a time of deep reflection, prayer, and seeking Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. The final days of Ramadan are an opportunity to strengthen our faith and make the most of these sacred moments before the month comes to an end.

Ramadan Day 27 Prayers

O Allah, on this blessed night, grant us Your mercy and forgiveness. Accept our fasts, our prayers, and our acts of worship. Remove our burdens, guide us on the right path, and grant us success in both this life and the Hereafter. May our hearts remain steadfast in faith, and may we leave this Ramadan with purified souls. Ameen.

Ramadan Day 27 Dua of the Day

اللهم إنك عفو كريم تحب العفو فاعف عني Transliteration: Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun kareem tuhibbul ‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni Translation: O Allah, You are Most Forgiving and Generous, You love to forgive, so forgive me. This is one of the most recommended supplications for Laylatul Qadr, as it reflects our dependence on Allah’s mercy.

Ramadan Day 27 Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "Whoever stands (in prayer) on the Night of Decree out of faith and seeking reward, his previous sins will be forgiven." (Sahih al-Bukhari)

This Hadith highlights the immense reward of Laylatul Qadr. It is a reminder to engage in worship with sincerity, seeking Allah’s forgiveness and blessings.

Ramadan Day 27 Quotes

"The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months." — Surah Al-Qadr (97:3) This verse emphasizes the significance of Laylatul Qadr, urging believers to seek its rewards through prayer, supplication, and remembrance of Allah.

Day 28 Tahajjud

With Ramadan coming to an end, maintaining the habit of Tahajjud (late-night prayer) is highly encouraged. The last few nights are a time for seeking Allah’s mercy, and Tahajjud remains one of the most powerful ways to connect with Him.