Pulse List: Top 10 Fashionable Male Celebrities of 2024

From their standout looks at major events to effortlessly stylish casual ensembles, these men showcase a unique blend of versatility, creativity, and unconventionality that sets them apart.

Here are the top fashionable male celebrities of 2024:

10. Rema

No one embodies the alternative Gen Z aesthetic quite like Rema. This year, he fully embraced his rockstar vibe, often spotted in leather jackets and accessorised with diamond jewellery, exuding youthful energy and edge.

9. Daniel Etim-Effiong

Daniel is undeniably one of the most stylish men in Nollywood. Don’t believe it? Just take a look at the brightly coloured blazers and tailored jackets he wore this year. He’s the perfect example of a classy, stylish gentleman.

8. Saga Deolu

One thing Saga never does is show up in a boring outfit. From vibrant, structured suits to regal agbadas, Saga’s wardrobe is a masterclass in creative styling. He’s a man many can look to for fashion inspiration.

7. Neo Akpofure

Neo is the king of casual cool. Whether he’s rocking cargo pants, bell-bottom trousers, varsity jackets, tailored suits, or corduroy blazers, Neo demonstrates a deep understanding of what it means to be a stylish modern man.

6. Vine Olugu

This actor and model dresses like the leading man of a romance novel—or a K-drama heartthrob. Soft, pastel colours, knit shirts, and chinos dominate his wardrobe, making him the epitome of simple yet sophisticated style.

5. Larry Hector

Larry Hector is a lifestyle influencer who redefines men’s fashion with his mastery of colour, structure, and flair. For anyone tired of conventional male styling, Larry’s wardrobe offers a refreshing and innovative perspective.

4. Burna Boy

Burna Boy stands out as one of the few Nigerian musicians with a distinct personal style. His fashion includes bold patterns, prints, leather pants, oversized denim, and graphic tees, all of which contribute to his eclectic and instantly recognisable look.

3. Davido

Davido is one of the most stylish men in Nigeria, known for making no fashion missteps. Whether he’s on the red carpet, in music videos, or attending fashion shows, Davido consistently displays an impeccable sense of style. His knack for choosing the right colours, fits, and designer pieces—while also supporting Nigerian designers—deserves applause.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Every season of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka keeps fans entertained not only with his hosting but also with his jaw-dropping fashion choices. His creativity, innovation, and willingness to explore unconventional designs make him the ultimate fashion icon of 2024.

1. Akin Faminu