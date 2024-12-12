Pulse Lists: Top 10 Nigerian fashion designers in 2024

Nigerian designers dominated the global stage and left an indelible mark on the local fashion scene with their outstanding creativity and designs.

As the year wraps up, we’re counting down the designers whose work adorned the most local and international celebrities and whose innovation and creativity shone consistently throughout the year.

These designers have significantly impacted the fashion industry in 2024.

Here are the top 10 Nigerian fashion designers of 2024:

10. Prudential Atelier

A fresh addition to the best designers’ list, creative director Prudential Gabriel had a whirlwind year. Beyond tying the knot, she designed outfits for several celebrities, including Beauty Tukura and Liquorose Afije.

However, her highlight was crafting the evening gowns for Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, and even her iconic dresses for the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

9. Orire

Orire’s mastery of African prints, bold bright colours, and unique shapes and structures earned widespread recognition this year.

One of the brand's gowns was even worn by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during her visit to Nigeria. This iconic outfit sold out immediately after it was featured.

8. Desiree Iyama

This ready-to-wear brand enjoyed a stellar year. Desiree Iyama’s colourful puffed gowns with statement flaps at the bust became a staple for the “IT girls” of 2024. Their immense popularity led to several knockoff versions flooding the market.

7. Atafo

Mai Atafo, the founder and creative director of Mai Atafo, remains a legendary figure in Nigerian fashion.

This year, he stayed relevant with standout creations like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s iconic Big Brother Naija outfits, including the unforgettable kaftan made from caps—a perfect fusion of creativity and style.

6. Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye captivated audiences with his grand agbadas for men, exuding royalty and elegance. He showcased his latest collection in London and was responsible for dressing Afrobeats superstar Davido on his wedding day.

5. Amy Aghomi

Amy Aghomi dominated bridal fashion this year, from stunning bridal gowns to eye-catching aso-ebi designs.

She also designed outfits for a Davido music video and styled Sharon Ooja’s glamorous wedding looks. Her contributions earned her a nomination for the Future Awards in Fashion.

4. Wannifuga

Wannifuga became the go-to designer for half of the Nigerian entertainment industry and lifestyle influencers. Top clients included Toke Makinwa, Veekee James, and Hilda Baci.

Her signature prints, feminine silhouettes, bubus, and head ties made Wannifuga one of the most popular fashion brands of 2024.

3. Banke Kuku

Banke Kuku’s knotted mesh dress was one of the trendiest outfits of the year. Her use of floral, flowy prints exudes femininity and elegance, beautifully complementing the female form.

Toke Makinwa, Mo Abudu, and Omowunmi Dada were among her A-list clientele this year.

2. Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah continues to transcend the Nigerian fashion market, garnering international acclaim. Her designs are adored by lifestyle influencers and Hollywood celebrities alike. She was even featured on CNN African Voices.

1. Veekee James

Veekee James is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most outstanding designers.

Her craftsmanship in beading, stoning, corsetry, and fabric manipulation sets her apart. She designed some of the year’s most memorable outfits, including Bonang Matheba’s ensembles for the Miss South Africa pageant.

Her stunning creations for Toke Makinwa and Osas Ighodaro at the AMVCAs left everyone in awe.