The Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in 2023 election, Peter Obi, has renewed his vow to serve only one term in office if elected President in the 2027 election.

Obi restated his commitment in a statement shared on his X account on Sunday, August 3, 3035, stressing that history has shown that purposeful leadership isn't defined by longevity but by impact made in a short time.

He cited examples of former leaders, including the late South African President Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln, a former American President, among others, who left indelible marks despite serving a single term in office.

The former Anambra State Governor added that historically, the longer African leaders hold on to power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.

“One of the greatest American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures. John F. Kennedy did not complete a full term, but his ideals still inspire,” he wrote.

“Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self. Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it.”

Obi renews single-term vow after Soludo's criticism

The Labour Party chieftain acknowledged the mistrust and doubts surrounding his vow, promising not to serve beyond four years in office if elected president.

“It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct,” he said.

“I am fully aware that the decay in our society has made trust one of the scarcest and most sceptically viewed commodities. Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word. ”

Obi's renewed pledge comes on the heels of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s remarks that any politician who promises to serve only one term in elected office should be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation.

Speaking during an endorsement rally held in Anambra South on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in support of his second-term ambition, Soludo challenged anyone in support of the notion to state where such had ever happened, stressing that the Constitution does not limit a person to one term in office.

“How can anybody with a functioning brain say that? Do you think you’re speaking to fools? You come before people and declare, ‘I will only serve one term.’

“Any politician who says that should be taken to a psychiatric hospital. Something must be wrong with the person,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Obi said he was aware of Soludo's criticism even though the latter didn't mention his name, stating that he understood the reason for such scepticism.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term. One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation,” he said.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards – where political promises are made to be broken.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.”

The 2027 presidential aspirant explained that during his time as Anambra Governor, he made specific promises, such as improving education, healthcare, among others, and he kept those promises.

“I fulfilled each of those promises without deviation. I did not swear by a shrine, nor have I been certified mentally unstable as a result of honouring my word.