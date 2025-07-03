A former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed his readiness to serve a single term in office if elected President in 2027.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, is a vocal member of the opposition coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The group has vowed to show President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the exit door in the 2027 general elections.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the coalition unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to contest the next general elections, appointing former Senate President David Mark as the pro tempore National Chairman and a former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, as the National Secretary.

Speaking on the chances of the ADC and the zoning sentiment, Amaechi warned that the North must allow the South to complete its eight-year tenure in 2027.

He declared himself a firm believer in the unwritten agreement of rotational presidency between the North and South, vowing to honour the arrangement if allowed to serve in 2027.

He made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Tonight programme on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

“For now, the way Nigeria is, you must keep to that unwritten agreement that says south eight years, north eight years. I led a fight against the PDP government because there was an agreement that the government at that time would spend four years, but after four years, the government reneged, and I said, 'no, that will be unfair.' That will lead to instability at its peak, as the North will react. So the best thing to do is to support a northern candidate to continue the balance of power," he stated.

"Just like I will be telling the Northerners that no, the South should be allowed to complete their tenure. If the South isn't allowed to complete their tenure."