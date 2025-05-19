2027: Atiku offers Obi VP slot, commits to one term

In a major political development ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reportedly offered Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, the position of vice president under a one-term presidency deal.

Sources from both camps confirmed that the offer was made during a private meeting earlier this year in the United Kingdom.

According to insiders familiar with the negotiations, Atiku has committed to serving only a single four-year term if elected in 2027 and is prepared to hand over to Obi afterwards. While Obi has reportedly accepted the offer in principle, he is still consulting with key allies before making a public declaration.

The potential alliance marks a notable reunion for Atiku and Obi, who previously ran together on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the 2019 presidential election. They lost that race to then-incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The UK meeting was critical. That was where Atiku first presented the idea of a coalition and urged Obi to join him again as his running mate. Obi requested time to consult his loyalists. Recent developments indicate he has now agreed in principle,” a political insider said.

Tinubu's seat to face litmus test in 2027

The same source added that Atiku and Obi discussed a formal written agreement to solidify the arrangement.

This proposed ticket is part of broader coalition efforts to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

Atiku and Obi, along with former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition figures, announced earlier this year plans for a united political front. However, no official name or structure has been declared yet.

“You know that by this time next year, by May 2026, almost all parties would have unveiled their candidates.

“The leaders have all agreed that only a united front—with Atiku, Obi, and others—can challenge Tinubu. So they are crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s to finalise this,” said a senior political operative involved in the talks.

Internal dispute in opposition parties

A key challenge facing the coalition is the state of the parties involved. Both the PDP and the Labour Party are grappling with internal disputes. As a result, talks are also underway to adopt a new political platform. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as the most viable option.

“The Social Democratic Party was part of the plan. But the ruling APC seems to have infiltrated it. So, they are leaning toward the ADC. Some loyalists have already joined, and others are in discussions with the party leadership,” said a source.

ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu confirmed that conversations are ongoing with multiple stakeholders, including members of the ruling APC.

“We are involved in coalition talks with all critical stakeholders. Even some people in government — that is, within the APC — have reached out.

“Twenty-one former national chairmen of deregistered parties have already joined us. We expect to make a major announcement very soon,” Nwosu said.

Disparity in Atiku and Obi's camps over coalition talks

Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, confirmed that coalition talks are in progress but declined to offer specifics.

“I know that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been discussing the coalition. I cannot confirm any specific agreements. But I can tell you that both men are focused on building a viable coalition to unseat the clueless APC government in 2027,” Ibe said.

On the other hand, some within the Labour Party and the broader Obedient Movement remain sceptical. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, said he did not know any such alliance.

“As far as I am concerned, after I met with him in Benin, there was nothing of this nature on the table. He has not shared anything like this with me,” Tanko said.

Peter Ahmeh, a close associate of Obi and secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, also refused to confirm the deal.

“No comment on this one, until I speak with my oga. We are in the LP as we speak, and that is the option available to accommodate everyone. You cannot sleep in a hostile environment and expect to succeed,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, signs point to an imminent political realignment. With the 2027 election cycle fast approaching, Nigeria’s opposition figures appear to be racing against time to form a united front capable of challenging the incumbent.