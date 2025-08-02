Any politician pledging to serve for one term should be sent to psychiatric home - Soludo

Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has declared that any politician who promises to serve only one term in office as an elected public officer should be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation.

The Governor gave the suggestion while speaking during an endorsement rally held in Anambra South on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in support of his second-term ambition.

He questioned the rationale behind such a logic, insisting that no politician will surrender their right to seek re-election, especially as the Nigerian Constitution allows elected public officials to serve two terms.

Soludo challenged anyone in support of the notion to state where such had ever happened, stressing that the Constitution does not limit a person to one term in office.

“How can anybody with a functioning brain say that? Do you think you’re speaking to fools? You come before people and declare, ‘I will only serve one term.’

“Any politician who says that should be taken to a psychiatric hospital. Something must be wrong with the person,” he stated.

Did Soludo shade Obi and Amaechi?

The Governor's remarks are coming a few weeks after the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, said he's open to accepting a one-term presidency in 2027.

Speaking during a live X Space conversation with his supporters, Obi said his willingness to be a one-term president aligns with the spirit of equity and zoning, should such a condition be required for the coalition to succeed in the next elections.

“I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets, including with Atiku,” he said. “If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office on the 28th of May, 2031—not the 29th, but the 28th,” he said.

Similarly, former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, also stated his readiness to serve a single term in office if elected president in 2027.

Speaking during an interview in July, Amaechi warned that the North must allow the South to complete its eight-year tenure in 2027.

He declared himself a firm believer in the unwritten agreement of rotational presidency between the North and South, vowing to honour the arrangement if allowed to serve in 2027.

“For now, the way Nigeria is, you must keep to that unwritten agreement that says south eight years, north eight years. I led a fight against the PDP government because there was an agreement that the government at that time would spend four years, but after four years, the government reneged, and I said, 'no, that will be unfair.' That will lead to instability at its peak, as the North will react. So the best thing to do is to support a northern candidate to continue the balance of power," he stated.

"Just like I will be telling the Northerners that no, the South should be allowed to complete their tenure. If the South isn't allowed to complete their tenure."