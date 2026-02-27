Google Brings ‘Find the Look’: Search an Entire Outfit at Once With New Android Update

Google rolls out an upgraded Circle to Search in Nigeria, powered by Gemini 3, allowing Android users to search entire outfits at once with the new “Find the Look” feature.

Google has announced a major Android update in Nigeria, introducing an upgraded version of Circle to Search that allows users to search for multiple items at once within a single image. The new feature, powered by Gemini 3 technology, includes a tool called “Find the Look”, designed to help people discover fashion and home décor directly from their screens without switching apps. The announcement, made in Lagos on 26 February 2026, signals another step forward in AI-powered visual search and mobile shopping convenience for Android users in Nigeria.

What Is Circle to Search?

Circle to Search (CtS) is a Google feature that allows users to circle, highlight or tap on an item displayed on their screen to search for it instantly. Instead of taking a screenshot or opening a new browser tab, users can get information directly within their current app.

Since its launch, Google says people have used Circle to Search billions of times every month to find information about products, landmarks, fashion pieces and more. It has become one of the most widely used Android AI features in recent years.

Until now, Circle to Search worked primarily for single-object searches. If you saw a pair of trainers in a photo, you could circle just the trainers. If you noticed a lamp in a room setup, you could search for that lamp alone. This latest Android update changes that.

Search an Entire Outfit at Once

The headline feature in this update is “Find the Look”, built specifically to recognise and break down complex images. As a fashion lover, this means you can now circle a full outfit, for example, a top, jacket, trousers and shoes, and Google’s AI will identify each item separately. Instead of receiving one broad result, you get multiple links for individual pieces at the same time.

This marks a shift from simple visual search to what Google describes as a more advanced and layered AI experience. The system analyses the image, identifies distinct items, and provides shopping results for each part of the outfit.

It is particularly useful for:

Discovering similar clothing seen on social media

Recreating celebrity or influencer outfits

Building mood boards

Finding matching décor pieces in interior design photos

Rather than searching for one product at a time, users can now conduct multi-item visual searches in a single action.

How Gemini 3 Powers the Update

The technology behind this improvement is Gemini 3, Google’s latest AI model. According to Google, the system uses what it calls a “visual query fan-out” technique.

Basically, this means:

The AI scans the image. It identifies key elements within that image. It runs several searches simultaneously. It compiles the results into a single, organised response.

This is not just object recognition. It involves contextual understanding. For instance, if you circle an outfit styled for a wedding, the AI can identify not only the clothes but also suggest similar formalwear options.

Harsh Kharbanda, Director of Product Management for Google Search , explained that people are sometimes looking for a complete look rather than one isolated item. The updated Circle to Search is designed to respond to that behaviour. This deeper reasoning capability reflects the wider trend of AI-enhanced search technology becoming more intuitive and responsive to real-world needs.

Why This Matters in Nigeria

Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing digital populations in Africa. Smartphone usage continues to rise, particularly among young people who rely on mobile devices for shopping, social media and entertainment.

Fashion is also a major part of Nigerian online culture, people frequently discover new looks through Instagram, TikTok and other platforms.

The introduction of 'Find the Look' means:

Faster product discovery

Easier online shopping research

More efficient fashion inspiration browsing

Reduced need to switch between multiple apps

For small fashion retailers and online stores, this feature could also increase product visibility. If their items appear in Google’s visual search results, they may reach more customers organically.

Device Availability in Nigeria

Google confirmed that the new Circle to Search update is rolling out on premium Android devices, including:

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10a

Users with these supported devices will receive the update as part of the latest Android software improvements.

This suggests that the feature is currently targeted at higher-end smartphones, likely due to the advanced processing power required for Gemini 3’s visual reasoning capabilities.

The Bigger Picture: AI and the Future of Search

Google’s move reflects a broader transformation in how people interact with search engines. Traditional search required typing keywords. Visual search allowed users to upload or capture an image. Now, multi-object AI search enables more natural interaction with content directly on-screen.

This update pushes Android further into the era of AI-driven mobile experiences, where users can interact with information visually rather than textually.

For consumers in Nigeria, it simplifies everyday digital tasks:

Finding where to buy clothing

Identifying furniture styles

Discovering similar products

Comparing options instantly

