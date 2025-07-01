IPAC boss: Northerners won’t buy into Peter Obi’s one-term deal

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has cast strong doubt over Labour Party presidential hopeful Peter Obi’s pledge to serve only one term if elected in 2027, describing it as "unbelievable" and "politically naïve".

Sani made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television, where he questioned the sincerity and practicality of Obi’s recent declaration to his supporters, known as the Obidients, on X Spaces.

Obi had stated he would govern for just four years, insisting that was enough time to reposition Nigeria.

But Sani sharply disagreed, citing historical precedents and entrenched political interests.

“Yes, Mr Peter Obi can agree to say: ‘I am going to do one term,’ but the northerners will tell you that after Bola Tinubu’s term, if he gets the (second) election, it should come to the North,” he said.

‘Power Corrupts Absolutely’

The IPAC boss emphasised that power tends to corrupt, warning that Obi is no different from previous leaders who promised change but became consumed by the lure of incumbency.

“We are human beings. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Peter Obi is not a saint; he is not somebody who is from another planet.

“We have seen successive governments trying to see how they can turn the constitution around and give themselves a third term and things like that,” Sani remarked.

Sani further argued that Nigerian political dynamics rarely support such honourable intentions.

“This is why it would be difficult for a lot of people to believe Mr Peter Obi that after one term, he would leave.

“And then how would he even succeed if you look at the sentimental aspect of it, the state capture, and the power of incumbency?” he said.