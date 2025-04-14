7 most corrupt leaders and how much they stole - a Nigerian is on the list

Transparency International released a damning list in their Global Corruption Report, ranking the most corrupt leaders in history based on the funds they are estimated to have embezzled.

Corruption remains a pressing issue worldwide, with many political leaders at the centre of scandals involving bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power. Over the years, numerous heads of state have exploited their positions for personal or political gain, eroding public trust and undermining democratic institutions.

A corrupt leader is someone in a position of authority—typically within government—who uses their influence for unlawful or unethical personal benefit. A typical example is embezzlement which often goes hand-in-hand with money laundering, where leaders siphon public funds intended for development projects into private accounts.

The most common types of corruption are: Embezzlement – The theft or misappropriation of public funds by someone entrusted with them.

Bribery – Accepting or offering money, gifts, or favours to influence political decisions.

Cronyism – Favouring friends or associates by giving them official positions or contracts.

Kickbacks – Illicit payments received in exchange for facilitating government contracts.

Vote Buying – Offering money or rewards to sway voters in an election, damaging democratic integrity.

Political Patronage – Distributing public positions or resources in return for political support.

Here are some of the most corrupt leaders in recent history, based on global reports.

1. Mohamed Suharto – Indonesia

Position: President (1967–1998) Estimated Funds Embezzled: Up to $35 billion

Suharto ruled Indonesia with an iron grip for over three decades, turning the presidency into a personal enrichment scheme. Under the guise of military and economic reform, he funnelled billions through fake foundations and charitable organizations. Though never prosecuted, lawsuits pursued him for years. He died in 2008, leaving behind a polarizing legacy — to some a national hero, to others, the embodiment of political corruption.

2. Ferdinand Marcos – Philippines

Position: President (1972–1986) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $7.5 billion

Marcos declared martial law in 1972, turning the Philippines into his personal empire. His regime became infamous for human rights abuses, crony capitalism, and vast financial theft. When he was ousted during the 1986 People Power Revolution, he fled to Hawaii with cash, gold, and valuables estimated at hundreds of millions. Despite his death in 1995, efforts to recover stolen assets continue to this day.

3. Viktor Yanukovych – Ukraine

Position: President/Prime Minister (2002–2014) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $5 billion

Yanukovych’s downfall came after his decision to snub the European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia, triggering mass protests known as Euromaidan. When he fled Ukraine in 2014, investigators uncovered a staggering array of luxury items and evidence of widespread corruption, including $1.5 billion in state assets looted for personal gain.

4. Mobutu Sese Seko – Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Position: President (1965–1997) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $5 billion

With the backing of Western powers during the Cold War, Mobutu ruled Zaire for 32 years. His regime was notorious for kleptocracy — using state coffers as his personal bank account. While his country slid into poverty, Mobutu bought palaces, planes, and Parisian shopping sprees. He was overthrown in 1997 and died later that year without facing justice.

5. Sani Abacha – Nigeria

Position: President (1993–1998) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $2–$5 billion

Despite overseeing an economic boom, Abacha looted billions through fake contracts, offshore accounts, and shell companies. In one case, a single bank account in Jersey held $267 million in stolen funds. After his death in 1998, international efforts began to repatriate his stolen wealth. To date, hundreds of millions have been recovered, but large sums remain unaccounted for.

6. Najib Razak – Malaysia

Position: Prime Minister (2009–2018) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $4.5 billion

Najib’s name became synonymous with the 1MDB scandal, where billions disappeared from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Investigations revealed that over $1 billion had ended up in Najib’s personal accounts. He was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 12 years in prison — a rare instance where a corrupt leader has faced substantial legal consequences.

7. Slobodan Milošević – Serbia/Yugoslavia

Position: President (1989–2000) Estimated Funds Embezzled: $1 billion

A key figure during the Yugoslav Wars, Milošević was accused not only of war crimes but also of massive financial corruption. He was arrested in 2001 and put on trial by the UN for both political and financial misconduct. He died in custody in 2006 before the trial concluded, but his regime remains one of the most reviled in Eastern Europe’s modern history.