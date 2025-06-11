Ojude Oba Through the Lens of the Youth: How a traditional festival remains relevant

When Gustav Mahler said that "tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire", he probably wasn't aware of the far-reaching impact of its underlying meaning.

Ojude Oba, a traditional festival started over 100 years ago, has gained modern relevance in a time of social media and fast-paced digital technology.

The 2025 edition held on Sunday, June 8, pulled in thousands of visitors at the physical location (the Awujale Pavilion, also known as the Oba Adetona Pavilion).

But not all were present to physically revel in the allure of the dazzling spectacle; in fact, many attended specifically for online amplification through crisply-edited pictures and footages.

And the plan worked.

By noon that day, the hashtag #OjudeOba had been used over 100,000 times on X by regular watchers, micro-influencers, critics, as well as professional photographers looking to add to the momentum.

Visual assets as fuel for social media buzz and modern relevance

A key factor in the devotion of the youths on social media to the event is the dissemination of visually-appealing multimedia assets in the form of images and video clips — properly planned and edited by creative photographers and videographers.

The images that leave netizens awestruck typically go through grading, compositing, and matte painting before landing on feeds and timelines such that even the most aloof bystander on social media is tempted to not only join the conversation but also spread it far and wide.

It's only right that due credit goes to the multimedia professionals who brave the unfriendly weather to capture stunning shots that become viral on social media.

The indisputably picturesque live display

While the photographers are deserving of recognition, it has to be said that the live spectacle at the Pavilion is nothing short of breathtaking beauty.

The regberegbes' coordinated attires and the noble families' equestrian parade are undoubtedly the centre of attraction for spectators as well as social media youths who cannot help but be fascinated by the representation online.

Cultural fashion as the catch

The Ojude Oba may have originally started as a faith-based festival by the Muslims in the community to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland, but its continuous evolution through the years has seen cultural fashion slowly centre itself as the main attraction.

And that will definitely trigger active youth participation and engagement, yielding sustained relevance and hype even in 2025 and beyond.

Dignitaries and celebrities draw increased attention

The presence of dignitaries like the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa at the 2025 edition of the Ojude Oba festival also adds another layer of contemporary significance, allowing for cross-analysis and feedback on social media.