Style & Prestige: How Ojude Oba became Nigeria’s biggest cultural fashion runway

If there’s one thing the people of Ijebu have, it is identity and that is why the fashion on display at the Ojude Oba festival, held on June 8, 2025 in Ijebu Ode, not only embodies flamboyance but also a sense of pride and connection.

Although the regberegbes appear (as is customary) in uniform attire, the designs reflect intentionality and commitment. It’s not hard to tell that the egbes are passionate about showing up in elegance to honour their age-long tradition.

Excellence is the backbone of the rich fashion

The Ijebu sons and daughters are illustrious, excelling in business, corporate, and entertainment fields.

And so, it is the same spirit of excellence permeating every aspect of the Ijebu culture that ensures the fashion is memorable and symbolic of cultural pride and legacy.

For them, the intricacies of the designs, flawless attention to detail and coordination is not an option; it is a non-negotiable part of their identity.

“Anything an Ijebu person sets their mind to, they ensure they must do it,” said an attendee who is a part of the Egbe Gbobaniyi Okunrin. “We don’t do things in half measures; this is us at our very core — this is the Ijebu way.”

The aura and charm carry the day

Beyond the noticeably vibrant colour combinations, the Ijebu people are strikingly good-looking.

Anyone can wear an agbada and fila or iro and buba; but to appear like royalty and ooze confident radiance in them? Now that’s only achievable when you are a proud Ijebu son or daughter.

Scratch that: when you know you are a natural head-turner even on a normal day, you are definitely stealing the attention of over a million people in your traditionally-designed resplendent ensemble.

The intentionality speaks volumes

You would think that since the royal families and regberegbes wear the traditional designs of iro and buba, fila abeti aja, agbada and so on, then the fashion may tilt towards more monotony and less expression.

But that is not the case with Ojude Oba held every year.

The intention to showcase the allure of the Yoruba fashion heritage powers the commitment to the matching colours and accessories.

The creativity is not lost; on the contrary, it is expressed in the most dignifying way for a cultural parade of this magnitude.

As displayed, modern elements blend distinctively with the traditional aspects to form a hybrid fashion statement that is uniquely elegant.

“They are already preparing for the next Ojude Oba right now. They’ve started arranging the colours, calling the fabric sellers, and getting it down ahead of next year’s edition," Omolara Oseni, who is one of the event planners and decorators of Ojude Oba 2025 and the CEO of BeeCrown Events, told Pulse Nigeria.

"The regberegbes don’t joke with their fashion."