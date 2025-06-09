Ojude Oba 2025: Why Awujale was absent - Co-ordinator

The Coordinator of the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival, Dr. Fassy Yusuff, has explained the absence of the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, at this year’s celebration, assuring the public that there is no cause for alarm.

The revered monarch, who is traditionally the centrepiece of the festival, was noticeably absent at the event held on Sunday, June 8, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, leaving many attendees surprised and concerned.

However, Dr. Yusuff has clarified that the 91-year-old royal is currently recuperating at home after being discharged from a Lagos hospital on Thursday, June 5.

Speaking on Monday, Yusuff, a former Commissioner for Information, noted that the Awujale was briefly hospitalised two weeks ago and is now resting at home under close observation.

In a text message sent to newsmen, he stated that:

“Awujale was hospitalised in Lagos two weeks ago, but was discharged on Thursday. He is now recuperating at home. A normal situation. Nothing to worry about.”

In his stead, the monarch’s wife, Olori Kemi Adetona, represented him at the festival, receiving well-wishers and dignitaries who had gathered for the iconic cultural event.

The Ojude Oba Festival, one of Nigeria’s most colourful and anticipated cultural celebrations, draws thousands of guests, including tourists, politicians, business leaders, and members of the Ijebu community from home and abroad. Oba Adetona’s presence is usually a major highlight, as he traditionally receives homage and goodwill messages from age groups (regberegbe), dignitaries, and cultural troupes.