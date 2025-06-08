Ojude Oba returns as King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba, dazzles again

Farooq Oreagba, the man who stole the show at the 2024 edition of Ojude Oba festival returned for the 2025 edition in some sumptuous style.

Named the King of Steeze on the back of his show stopping 2024 appearance, Oreagba had set the bar very high for himself and he did not disappoint with his 2025 showing.

In 2024, the investment banker became a pop culture sensation overnight with his grand entrance at the Ojude Oba festival, riding on the back of a glammed up horse and wearing a fitting green and lemon 'agbada and sokoto' made from aso-oke.

Oreagba's outfit was complete with a matching fila (headgear), red coral beads, and a gold crossbody chain. His tattoos, a large tobacco pipe, an Apple wristwatch, and fashionable sunglasses enhanced his appearance, ensuring his meteoric rise to the top of the trends in the country.

Making a fitting return for the 2025 edition of the festival, Oreagba dazzled in yet another perfect looking brown aso-oke agbada and sokoto, complemented by silver jewellery, a Cuban link chain and a gold staff with a lion sceptre.

The Ojude Oba festival is an annual celebration in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, which brings people together from all walks of life.

The festival which dates back to the 19th century, is a revered tradition where the people of Ijebu pay homage to their monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The origin of the festival is rooted in the Muslim community’s gratitude to the Awujale for allowing them to practice their faith freely.

During the festival, various age groups, known as ‘regberegbe’, showcase vibrant displays of traditional attire, while horse-riding competitions and rich cultural performances add to the excitement.