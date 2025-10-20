TikTok found a new obsession called the October Theory. The idea, popularised by creator Macy Morgan, treats October as a mini New Year, the month where people suddenly feel the urge to reset, refocus, and romanticise structure. It’s that weird period three months before January when life feels like it’s in transition. Flings might start turning into actual relationships , your goals suddenly feel urgent, and everyone seems to be locking in as if the year is ending tomorrow. Somehow, it kind of makes sense.

So, what exactly is the October Theory?

The October Theory started making rounds on TikTok in 2023 when creators began describing October as a second New Year. Instead of waiting for January to reinvent yourself, the theory says you can start right now with new routines, new mindset, and new habits. After the chaos of September , October naturally feels like a reset. Work and school schedules finally settle, the weather cools (well, somewhere), and the internet starts buzzing with reset videos and clean-girl routines.

The theory isn’t just about cleaning your room or journalling, it’s about giving yourself permission to start over. No pressure to become a new person, like the one that comes with January, just small shifts that make you feel more in control again. That’s probably why it resonates. The January version of self-improvement often feels overwhelming, like a test you’re destined to fail. But October’s reset feels lighter. You get to try again without the noise of resolutions and gym memberships you’ll abandon by March. Read Also: 5 Secrets to Longevity According to the World’s Oldest Man Alive

Why it actually makes sense

For Western creators (who started the trend), October really does feel like a fresh start. Summer’s over, routines are back, and fall begins with a new chapter of energy. Over here, though, it’s a little different. September had us in a rainy chokehold, and October hasn’t exactly been on its best behaviour either. But the clouds are starting to clear, and the sun is making its comeback. Maybe it’s not a bad time to catch that fresh start fever, too. In Nigeria, October already feels symbolic. It’s Independence Month, the midpoint between chaos and celebration. There’s also something about the month that makes people introspective: the holidays are creeping up, Detty December is loading, and everyone’s thinking about what they’ve achieved (or haven’t).

Psychologists call this the fresh start effect: the tendency to make positive changes when we hit new time markers like the start of a week, month, or season. Basically, our brains love a symbolic reset button, and October feels like one. The science behind it is simple: when you perceive a time as a ‘new beginning,’ you mentally distance yourself from your past mistakes. That separation creates the illusion of a clean slate, and with it, a burst of motivation. It’s not that October is inherently magical; it’s that it gives you an excuse to begin again.

Lock-in season energy

Across pop culture, the lock-in energy is also loud right now. Artists are releasing and wrapping up album eras, movie awards are peaking, marriage seasons’s in full swing, and online, everyone’s either decluttering, cutting people off, or posting new chapters. It’s almost like the internet collectively decided that October is for getting your life together, quietly.

In Nigeria, that vibe is here, too. People are clearing out wardrobes for the ember months, switching hairstyles, finalising Japa plans, or simply deciding they’ll stay low until December. It’s a low-key shift, not as loud as the January hustle energy, but just as intentional. Locking in doesn’t always mean grind culture either. Sometimes it’s about choosing peace, taking your health seriously, resting more, or finally unfollowing that one person who makes you feel stuck.

So, should you buy into it?

Maybe. The truth is, most of us need a reason to start again. We need a small reminder that the year isn’t over yet, and that’s what this theory gives. If you’ve been feeling unproductive, burnt out, or like the year is slipping through your fingers, October might just be the mental refresh you need. Never mind the fact that it’s almost over. You don’t have to do a full life overhaul; you could just declutter your digital space, finally update your CV, or start saving for that December trip.