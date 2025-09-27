Why Many People Quit Jobs or Start New Careers Around September

For most people, September marks the end of summer and the return of familiar routines. But for many professionals, it is also the season of career resets.

According to Human Resource Managers, a surprising number of employees either resign, seek new opportunities, or even switch industries around this time of the year. So, they recommend that September is an ideal month to embark on a job search.

This season is referred to as “September Surge.” This refers to the seasonal spike in recruitment and hiring activity that typically occurs in September, driven mainly by the end of summer vacations, refreshed company budgets, and a push to fill positions before the year-end holidays and the close of the fiscal quarter.

Although January is more associated with fresh starts due to the new year, it's not the only time of year that feels like a new beginning. September has quietly become the most popular time for career shifts, not only in Nigeria but worldwide.

So, why do so many people quit jobs or start new careers in September? Here are five reasons why.

1. The Need for a Fresh Start

September carries the energy of new beginnings. Just as students prepare for the new academic year, most adults also experience a similar “back-to-school” feeling. They spent the summer holidays as a natural break, while also offering time for self-reflection.

When people return to work in September, they are more likely to be dissatisfied with their jobs or question their routines, which can prompt them to seek change.

This can be referred to as a psychological reset, and it is a powerful phenomenon. For some, the idea of starting something new in September feels more manageable than waiting until January, when the pressure of New Year’s resolutions can be overwhelming.

2. Companies Open Doors in Q4

Career shifts in September are not only driven by employees. Oftentimes, companies themselves are part of the equation. Many organisations start working on hiring in the final quarter of the year.

They plan a budget for the coming year, carry out departmental performance reviews, and their managers begin assessing the skills needed to achieve their next targets.

This also creates a window of opportunity for professionals who are either seeking promotions elsewhere or hoping to break into new industries. Studies prove that job seekers are often more successful in September than in the slower summer months.

3. The End-of-Year Reflection

As the year draws to a close, professionals often reflect on what they have accomplished and what remains unfulfilled. For most of them, September feels like a checkpoint before the rush of December and the new year.

Questions like “Do I want to end the year in this same role?” or “Am I truly fulfilled by this choice of work?” become louder. This sense of urgency drives many to take action before the year closes, rather than dragging that feeling into the coming year.

4. Burnout and Mental Health Awareness

Another reason people quit and start new jobs in September can be attributed to burnout. For many, the summer break offers only temporary relief, but the thought of returning to a toxic or draining work environment sparks the decision to quit.

With mental health awareness growing globally, more people are unwilling to tolerate workplaces that are toxic and compromise their well-being.

September becomes the ideal time to break away from unhealthy routines and seek work that aligns more closely with personal values and long-term goals.

5. Upskilling and Career Pivots

In recent years, people have taken learning a lot more seriously. September has proven to be one of the busiest months for enrolments in professional courses, online boot camps, and even university programmes.

This trend directly feeds into career changes. Professionals who invest in new skills in September often position themselves for fresh opportunities by the following year. For some, the decision to pivot careers entirely is made easier when there are flexible and affordable learning options available.

Checklist of areas to improve before making a move

If you are considering changing careers this season, here is a checklist of things you should work on before making that move. These things will help improve your chances of achieving positive results in the end.

Update your resume

If you want to attract potential recruiters for a role, optimise your resume to highlight your expertise in the role you are applying for. This makes it easy for the recruiter to see that you meet the job's requirements.

The truth is, no one likes to go through the stress of personalising resumes to fit the role they are applying to. But studies have shown that if you do not possess the right qualifications for the role you are applying for, recruiters are very likely to reject and dismiss your application.

Do thorough research

It is very wise to do thorough research before you make any move. The more research you do to look into potential companies, the easier it is for you to find workplaces where you will be happy and fulfilled.

More importantly, you need this information to learn about your potential employers and understand how well your skills align with the role you are applying for.

Update your LinkedIn profile

Your LinkedIn profile should be able to tell your recruiters all they need to know about you. Ensure that your profile is up to date and includes the most recent and relevant information about yourself and your skills.

Let your profile represent you. It also helps that you make good use of your LinkedIn profile to showcase your activities and discuss your skills. This can impress your recruiters.

Organise your applications

While trying to send out multiple applications, it is easy to lose track of things. And you would not want to send an application to the same company more than once. That is why you need to be organised.

Ensure that when sending out applications, you attach all necessary documents, complete forms with accurate information, and double-check to ensure that your application is error-free.

Prepare for interviews and assessments

This is the most essential part of it all and the final step. As mentioned earlier, research the company and the role for which you are applying. Take the time to understand the industry and market trends, as this will demonstrate that you are well-prepared for the role.

Ensure you prepare and rehearse thoughtful responses to the questions you may be asked. Some companies also conduct assessments or tests during or after the interview phase, so be well-prepared so that you don’t get caught off-guard.

Ultimately, September is not just about quitting jobs. It is more about making bold choices. For some, this can mean quitting roles that are not fulfilling. For others, it is more about starting a new career path, upskilling, or even launching a new business.