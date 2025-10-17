5 Secrets to Longevity According to the World’s Oldest Man Alive

João Marinho Neto is a Brazilian supercentenarian whose age has been validated by LongeviQuest and also recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the world’s oldest known living man.

Neto recently turned 113 on October 5, 2025 and had a celebration party on October 9. He is very proud of his age and, in his words, “There are no men older than me, just women.”

At 113 years old, the Brazilian farmer has lived through countless cultural shifts and over a century of change. Neto attributes his extraordinary longevity not to modern medicine or secret formulas, but to a life rooted in simplicity, purpose, and most importantly, connection. In an interview, he revealed five secrets that have carried him gracefully through the decades.

Here are five secrets to longevity according to the world’s oldest man alive.

1. Stay Active and Keep Moving

Neto’s life began on a farm, where he learned the value of physical work early. From tending crops to caring for livestock on his father’s field with other employees, his early days were filled with movement and purpose. He later adopted this as his daily mantra as he grew older.

According to him, movement keeps the body alive and the mind sharp. Science agrees that staying physically active maintains heart health, prevents muscle loss, and supports mental well-being. For Neto, it doesn’t have to be about structured workouts or gym routines, but about simply embracing everyday movement as a natural part of living.

Tip: Find ways to move daily. You can walk, dance, tend to your garden, or simply take the stairs. It does not have to be anything intense, but you have to be consistent.

2. Live Close to Nature

For Neto, life has always been intertwined with nature. According to him, he grew up surrounded by green fields, fresh air, and open skies and even now, he believes that nature’s quiet presence is one of life’s greatest medicines. He said, spending time outdoors gives him peace and puts him in a good mood.

Research shows that exposure to sunlight, clean air, and natural environments lowers stress and boosts overall health. For Neto, nature is simply therapy.

Tip: Step outside every day, even if it is just for a few minutes. Feel the air, listen to birds, watch the sky. Nature restores what the rush of modern life takes away from us.

3. Cherish Family and Community

When asked about his secret to happiness, Neto’s face lit up as he talked about his family. Although his wife passed away a long time ago, he has a large family of six living children, 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He said his home is never silent as it always echoes with laughter and the sound of generations gathered around. Studies consistently show that people with strong social ties live longer and experience better emotional health. For the world’s oldest man, love and laughter are just as essential as food and rest.

Tip: Nurture your connections. Loneliness shortens life, but love sustains it. As often as you can, call family, visit friends, or share a meal with your neighbours.

4. Eat Simply and Naturally

Throughout his life, the Brazilian farmer has eaten the way his ancestors did. His meals are simple: grains, beans, vegetables, and fruits from the land he once farmed. Simply unprocessed, homegrown, and fresh.

He avoids overly refined foods and believes that nature already provides what the body needs. Modern research shows that diets rich in whole, natural foods reduce the risk of chronic illness and promote longevity.

Tip: Eat what is natural, like fresh produce, whole grains, and minimally processed meals and also, eat in moderation. Let your diet be colourful, healthy and clean.

5. Keep a Positive Mind and Purpose

The most beautiful part of João Marinho Neto’s philosophy is his view on life. Even after more than a century on Earth, he remains cheerful, curious, and most importantly, grateful. He believes that living with purpose and optimism keeps the spirit young and very much alive.

Researchers agree that positivity and meaning can protect the heart, reduce stress, and strengthen immunity. For Neto, true happiness is not found in wealth or luxury, but in gratitude and the faith that every day is worth living.

Tip: Start each day with something that lifts your spirit. It could be a prayer, a song, a note of gratitude, or a kind word to someone.

Neto’s story reminds us that longevity is about embracing balance with moving often, loving deeply, eating simply, and staying hopeful. It doesn't have to be perfect; just a little bit of everything is good. He has lived long not because he feared death, but because he fully embraced life.

His life and philosophy should be a reminder for us to slow down, reconnect with what matters, and live more intentionally. After all, the true secret to a long life is not just adding years to our days, but adding meaning to the years we have.