Now that your child has passed JAMB, what is next?

We've all witnessed this year's JAMB exam plagued with irregularities. But at the end of the day, your child has managed to pass, and it only means one thing—he or she is a bookworm.

That’s no small feat, and your pride is well-deserved as a parent or guardian. But once the celebration fades and the result slip is framed, you’re left asking the big question: “What happens now?”

Well, let's say we've got you. Here’s your no-stress, parent-friendly guide to navigating the next steps after JAMB - because passing the exam is only the beginning of the journey to higher education.

1. Check the Cut-Off Mark

Each course and university has its own cut-off mark for JAMB and post-UTME scores. Well, now, you're at the first phase. So, check the JAMB exam score to determine your child's choice of institution. Remember that these scores are often higher for competitive programs like Medicine, Law, or Engineering. So,

Compare your child’s score with the institutional cut-off mark for their chosen course.

If the score falls above the mark, great! Move to the next step.

If it falls short, don’t panic. There are options (we’ll get to that).

2. Keep an Eye on Post-UTME

Most Nigerian universities require students to write a Post-UTME screening test or submit documents for a screening process. So now's the time to visit the official website of your child’s chosen institution. If there's no information yet, be calm and keep an eye out. Contact someone in the school if you can. They're more likely to know what's going on. That's not to say you should pay any agent because scammers often pose as agents. Instead, only official platforms are used to make payments.

3. Make Course and School Adjustments (If Needed)

If your child didn’t meet the required score for their original course or school, don’t despair. There are quite a few things you can do. Some of them include:

Change course to a related but less competitive one.

Change the institution to one with a lower cut-off mark.

You can easily complete these through the JAMB Change of Course/Institution portal. However, note that they are time-sensitive and should be completed before post-UTME registration closes.

4. Start Preparing for Campus Life

Admission or not, this is a great time to transition your child from secondary school to young adulthood. Start thinking about:

Budgeting and money management

Accommodation (school hostel or off-campus)

Mental health and independence

Coping without daily parental supervision

5. Stay Updated and Stay Calm

Admission lists come in batches. Don't lose hope even if your child doesn’t make the first batch. Keep checking the JAMB CAPS portal for admission status. You can also check the institution's official website for updates and important news.