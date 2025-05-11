Anambra, Lagos lead in 2025 UTME malpractices cases

Anambra State leads, while Lagos is second in terms of the 80 suspects caught for alleged malpractices in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is according to data obtained from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which organises the pre-higher institution examination.

The data shows that Anambra has the highest number (14) of arrested suspects, representing 13 cases of impersonation and one picture mismatch.

Lagos follows with nine suspects arrested for cases of impersonation, possession of mobile phones, and spying.

Delta, with eight suspects for impersonation, leads other states with notable arrests, including Kano, with seven suspects for impersonation and mobile phone possession, and Kaduna, with six suspects for impersonation and mobile phone possession.

In addition, six suspects were arrested for impersonation, possession of a mobile phone, and possession of calculators, while Enugu and Ebonyi each had five suspects arrested for impersonation.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to police for investigation over their alleged involvement in the 2025 UTME malpractices.

Speaking at a press briefing at JAMB headquarters in Abuja on Friday, the body's Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, noted that new methods of exam fraud were observed during the registration and examination processes.

Oloyede said the new methods include identity and biometric fraud involving combined thumbprints of candidates and impersonators at registration points in connivance with some CBT centres, attempted substitution of self by candidates, and double registration.

In another case of malpractice, the Registrar disclosed that a blind candidate hired a fellow blind man as an impersonator to sit the 2025 UTME on his behalf, adding that the blind impersonator is an undergraduate.

The 2025 UTME results were released to the public on Friday. Of the over 1.9 million candidates who sat for the exam, 12,414 scored 300 and above, while only 4,756 scored 320 and above.

The examination tests candidates across four core subjects. Each subject scores 100 marks, for a total of 400 marks.