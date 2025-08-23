Now that corps members are out of camp - 5 fascinating tips to help you stay out of trouble at your PPA

For Batch B stream 1 Corp members, the last three weeks have unlocked a new level of endurance and resistance. Surviving three weeks of marching under the sun, eating camp concoction rice, and waking up at 4:30 AM to the sound of the bugle is not easy at all.

But congratulations, you did it! Now, it's time to finally face the outside world, and there's no better time to talk about your PPA, where you'll spend most of your service year.

Trust me, it can either be a smooth sailing experience or an endless drama series, depending on how you're able to avoid trouble.

To help you avoid wahala and unnecessary query letters, here are five fascinating tips to keep you on the safe side.

Don’t Disappear Like a Ghost

First rule of PPA survival - show up! Nothing gets a corps member in hotter soup faster than vanishing after camp. Even if you don’t like your posting, at least report there first. If you’re planning to redeploy or work out a change, it’s easier to do it after you’ve made a respectable appearance. Remember, NYSC officials love attendance sheets. If you don’t show face, your name may vanish from it… and from their patience too.

Respect Office Hierarchy

At your PPA, you’ll meet people who think being a corper means “errand boy/girl.” You may be asked to buy airtime, photocopy papers, or draft endless letters. While it’s okay to set boundaries politely, don’t forget to show respect to your superiors. Nobody likes a co-worker who argues with the boss every five minutes. Be smart: build good relationships first, then you can tactfully negotiate your workload later.

Learn the Power of Blending In

One of the fastest ways to land in trouble is by acting like a superstar. Yes, your white and khaki uniform gave you clout in camp, but outside, you’re just another staff member (with smaller pay). Don’t make yourself the subject of gossip by bragging, being loud, or breaking office rules. Blend in, observe the culture of the workplace, and move accordingly.

Dress the Part, Not Just the Khaki

While your khaki and crested vest are standard, most PPAs expect you to dress decently outside of NYSC uniform days. Showing up in ripped jeans, spaghetti straps, or flashy outfits may earn you side-eyes - or worse, a report to your LGI. Dressing smartly shows you respect your workplace and makes people take you more seriously. Remember: the way you dress is the way you’ll be addressed.

Avoid Office Politics Like Hot Pepper Soup