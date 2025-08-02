The NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) orientation camp for Batch B Corp members has opened. As expected, corp members are already gearing up for three weeks of sun, sweat, drills, dusty parades, shouting soldiers, and, surprisingly, some unforgettable memories.

But in all of these, we know that NYSC Camp is not for the faint-hearted, and irrespective of where you're posted to, you must make conscious efforts to enjoy it. In camp, even the smallest things matter and can determine the trajectory of your stay.

We understand how confusing it can be for any novice, and that's why we've written this article to help you navigate.

If you want to stay on top of your game in every aspect, there are some key moves you need to make as soon as you set foot into that camp. Here, let's talk about some of them.

ALSO READ: Top 10 NYSC orientation camps in Nigeria in 2025

Arrive Prepared, Not Panicked

First things to do to stay on top of your game throughout NYSC camp

First impressions matter, especially in an environment where everyone is trying to find their feet. Before you even get to camp, ensure your documents are complete and properly arranged. Make extra photocopies (they’ll save your life), bring passport photos, and have your essentials - white tees, shorts, socks, mosquito net, waist pouch, water bottle, and power bank.

If you forget your essentials, don't panic. You'll find everything you need in the mini market inside the camp. However, be prepared to pay a relatively higher price than usual.

Arriving early also gives you better hostel space and time to settle in before the chaos begins.

Secure Your Squad Early

First things to do to stay on top of your game throughout NYSC camp

One of the smartest moves you can make in camp is choosing your friends wisely. Your first day in camp may feel slightly awkward, but don't be shy. Talk to your bunkmates, chat with people in line for registration, and connect with those who look like they’ve got their head screwed on right. These friends always come in handy for helping you navigate camp drama, share food and advice, and possibly become your long-term allies after NYSC.

However, while at it, avoid cliques that are constantly complaining or avoiding responsibilities. Such people will only end up draining your energy.

Choose Your Activities Strategically

First things to do to stay on top of your game throughout NYSC camp

From the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) classes to sports, drama, and the parade itself, you’ll be flooded with activities. Don’t just follow the crowd - pick activities that align with your interests or goals.

If you're not a morning person, or maybe the parade isn’t your thing, pick something else. Good at writing or talking? Join OBS (Orientation Broadcasting Service). Handy with your hands? SAED could open business doors for you.

People notice talent in camp. Smart moves during this period can lead to leadership roles or even a better PPA (Place of Primary Assignment) later.

Stay Cool but Stay Sharp

First things to do to stay on top of your game throughout NYSC camp

There’s a lot of social activity in camp - from random games to crushes to camp “relationships” that die before clearance ends. Have fun, but don’t lose focus. You didn’t travel all the way just to get caught in drama. Keep your eyes on the goal - getting through the orientation with your dignity and strength intact.

And yes, the uniform may be oversized and the food suspicious, but keep a sense of humor. It’s all part of the experience.

Conclusion