Tips for finding the best PPA for your NYSC program

It's NYSC Camp time, and as expected, the adrenaline rush can be thrilling - parades, morning drills, mammy market vibes, and that first taste of true independence. But for most people, reality typically sets in after camp when they're posted to their place of primary assignment (PPA).

Unfortunately, finding the best PPA in your state isn't by luck alone. It takes smartness, intentionality, and the preparedness to hustle a little.

Enough of the long story. Let's cut the chase and get straight into how you can secure a PPA that won't frustrate you for the next 11 months.

Define What “Best” Means to You

Of course, different people have different priorities. So a good place to start is knowing what you're looking for. Would you prefer a PPA that offers a flexible schedule so you can pursue your side gig or additional study? Do you want a corporate office that can boost your CV? Or do you care more about location and pay? Whatever the case, it makes sense to make a mental note of what you truly want. This can help you focus your energy on the things that truly matter, instead of accepting anything that lands in your file.

Start Networking Early

Often, we underrate the benefits of networking. But it always comes in handy in different situations - even in camp. So, one of your biggest priorities should be networking with as many people as possible. Talk to corps members in other states, alums, camp officials, and even the NYSC Liaison Officers (LIs). Someone always knows someone who’s looking for a smart corps member. Putting yourself out there doesn’t mean you're desperate. It's a strategy that always works.

Tailor your skills to the right organisation

If you studied IT, target tech hubs or startups. A law graduate? Think chambers or NGOs. If you're creative, media firms or marketing agencies are ideal. Every corps member has something to offer - just be ready to show it.

Prepare a simple CV, portfolio, or even a short proposal on how you can add value. Trust, many organisations appreciate a sharp mind - even if they didn’t plan to request a corps member.

Don't be afraid to work your posting

NYSC allows relocation and reposting with legitimate reasons and endorsements. If your current PPA doesn’t align with your career path - or is simply unsafe or inconvenient, work your network and use official channels to request a better option. The only exception here is having to forge a document to fast-track your relocation. Also, avoid the temptation to pay shady agents. You'll find out that it's not worth the stress.

Ask the right questions before accepting

If you’re being posted or accepted somewhere, ask relevant questions like:

Will I be paid (at least transport money)?

What are the work hours?

Is accommodation provided or easy to find nearby?

Are there learning opportunities here?