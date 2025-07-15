Gone but not forgotten: Nigerian Heads of State who have died

Nigeria is one country that has had its fair share of leaders from military rulers to democratically elected presidents. Over the years, some of these men who once held the reins of power have passed on but we can all agree that their lives, actions, and legacies continue to shape Nigeria’s history.

With the recent passing of Muhammadu Buhari, the list of Nigeria’s late heads of state grows longer, and here’s a look at the Nigerian heads of state who have died, and the impact they left behind.

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, was a respected statesman known for his calm diplomacy and nationalist spirit. He was overthrown and tragically killed during the first military coup on January 15, 1966. His death marked the beginning of a turbulent military era in Nigeria’s political history.

2. Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi

Aguiyi-Ironsi became Nigeria’s first military Head of State after the 1966 coup. However, his reign was short-lived. He was overthrown and assassinated in a counter-coup on July 29, 1966, just months after taking office. His death further deepened ethnic tensions in the country.

3. General Murtala Mohammed

Murtala Mohammed is remembered as a bold and reform-minded leader. He came to power in 1975 after overthrowing General Yakubu Gowon. Sadly, his time in office was cut short when he was assassinated in a failed coup attempt on February 13, 1976. His legacy lives on in policies and institutions, including the renaming of Lagos International Airport in his honour.

4. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe

Widely known as “Zik of Africa,” Nnamdi Azikiwe was Nigeria’s first and only ceremonial President, serving from 1963 to 1966 after the country became a republic.

A leading figure in Nigeria’s independence movement, Azikiwe was overthrown during the military coup of 1966 but remained an influential statesman and nationalist voice for decades. He passed away on May 11, 1996, at the age of 91.

5. General Sani Abacha

One of the most controversial figures in Nigeria’s political history, Abacha ruled with an iron fist from 1993 until his sudden death in 1998. He died under mysterious circumstances on June 8, 1998, while still in office. His rule was marked by human rights violations, but also by significant economic reforms and infrastructure development.

6. President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua

Yar’Adua became president in 2007 and was known for his quiet leadership and efforts to reform the Niger Delta. Sadly, he battled a long-term illness and died in office on May 5, 2010, becoming Nigeria’s first civilian president to die while still serving. His death paved the way for Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency.

7. President Shehu Shagari

Nigeria’s first executive president under the Second Republic, Shehu Shagari ruled from 1979 until he was overthrown by a military coup in 1983. He lived a relatively quiet life after leaving office and passed away on December 28, 2018, at the age of 93. His presidency is remembered for the Green Revolution and attempts at economic restructuring.

8. Chief Ernest Shonekan

Shonekan briefly led Nigeria as Head of the Interim National Government from August to November 1993 following the annulled June 12 election. His tenure lasted just 83 days before he was removed by General Sani Abacha. Despite the short stay in office, Shonekan’s role during a politically tense period remains notable. He died on January 11, 2022, at the age of 85.

9. President Muhammadu Buhari

Former military ruler turned democratic president, Muhammadu Buhari served as Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and returned as an elected president from 2015 to 2023. He died on July 13, 2025, and was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, on July 15.

His leadership spanned decades of Nigeria’s evolving democracy and security challenges, and his passing marked the end of an era.