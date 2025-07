Former President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82.

Bashir Ahmad, the President's former Special Assistant on Digital Communications, announced the development in a post on his verified X account on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.

"May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin," Ahmad wrote.