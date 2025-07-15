All you need to know about Daura, Buhari's final resting place

When some Nigerians hear the name Daura, the most popular thought is the Northern city where the late ex-president Muhammadu Buhari hails from.

During his time as president of Nigeria, Daura made it to the news a lot of times, and now that Buhari is being buried there, we find ourselves once again talking about this Northern city.

But then, Daura is way more than just where the late President hails from. It is one city that has a rich history, culture, and deep national significance.

Though modest in size, Daura is seen as the spiritual home of the Hausa people. Daura is believed to be one of the oldest Hausa cities in the country. The Daura Emirate is often referred to as one of the "seven true Hausa states”.

The origin of Daura and the legend of Bayajidda

Just like every old city in Nigeria, Daura’s origin is linked to a legend. It is believed that around the 9th century, Bayajidda, a figure from Hausa mythology, arrived in the Northern part of Nigeria after his trek across the Sahara.

Just after his arrival, Bayajidda gained prominence after he killed a snake (named Sarki, meaning "King") who prevented the people from drawing water from a well known as Kusugu.

In response, the local queen, Magajiya Daurama, married him and they went on to have seven children and one of them was named Daura. Today, the Kusugu Well in Daura is protected by a wooden shelter and has become a tourist attraction.

Conflict, power shifts, and colonial interventions

Daura has also had its fair share of communal conflict. Back in 1805, during the Fulani War, a Fulani warrior named Malam Ishaku took control of Daura and turned it into an emirate. In response, the original Hausa rulers set up nearby rival communities.

One of their leaders, Malam Musa, later became a key figure. When the British arrived in the early 1900s and divided the Daura region with the French, they chose Malam Musa, who ruled the Hausa-Daura kingdom of Zango (founded in 1825), to be the new Emir of Daura in 1904.

While the Fulani continued to rule over rival towns like Zango and Baure, Zango stood out as the most influential.

Over the years, Daura’s political boundaries changed too. It became part of the old North-Central State in 1967, then joined Kaduna State in 1976, and finally became part of the newly created Katsina State in 1987.

Today, the town is led by Faruk Umar Faruk, who became the 60th Emir of Daura in 2007, following the passing of Sarkin Muhammadu Bashar dan Umaru.

Tradition and festivals

Daura is also an important historical site. It was originally ruled by women under Queen Daurama before it later became an emirate after the Fulani Jihad in the early 1800s. The town remains a stronghold of tradition today, with the Emir’s Palace standing as a cultural symbol and tourist attraction.

Every year, the people of Daura mark its annual Gani Festival, known for its colourful horse parades and celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

There are also the Durbar festivals held by the emir every year to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan) and Eid al-Adha (to mark the Hajj Holy Pilgrimage).

Economy and modern growth under Buhari

Economically, Daura has long thrived on agriculture and trade. It is a key center for crops like sorghum, millet, and groundnuts, and also supports weaving and livestock markets. In recent years, especially during Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency, Daura experienced notable development.

Roads were constructed, businesses grew, and key institutions such as the Federal University of Transportation and a new Federal Medical Centre were established.

Prominent figures from Daura

Aside from the late Buhari, some other notable people who hail from Daura include; Faruk Umar Faruk, the current and 60th Emir of Daura; Sani Ahmed Daura, First Governor of Yobe State; Mallam Mamman Daura, former board director and chairman of the Africa International Bank and Tijjani Dankawu Zangon Daura, a member of the Habe Royal House of Daura (Bani Bawo) among others.

A town of legacy and national memory