5 Nigerian foods that could be slowly killing you

As delicious as Nigerian foods are, some of them might be quietly harming your health, especially when eaten too often or prepared the wrong way.

A lot of the foods we love to eat are loaded with excess oil, sugar, salt, or low-quality ingredients that, over time, can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

But with a few tweaks and some moderation, you can still enjoy your favourite dishes without putting your body at risk. So, let’s talk about five popular Nigerian foods that might be doing more harm than good, and what you can do about it.

1. Suya

Suya is a popular street food we all love. Unfortunately, this beloved delicacy is doing more harm than good.

Most suya is grilled over open flames, which can produce harmful compounds that are linked to cancer when consumed often. Suya also tends to be high in salt, spice, and MSG (used in yaji), which can raise your blood pressure and strain your kidneys over time.

Instead, take suya once in a while. When you do, balance it with fresh vegetables or cucumber, and avoid pairing it with soft drinks. Better yet, try grilling lean meat at home with less salt and natural spices.

2. Semo

Semo is smooth, stretchy, filling, and if we're being honest, delicious. It can be paired with any soup and still bang. But nutritionally, it’s not the best swallow out there. Semo is a highly processed carbohydrate with little to no fibre or nutrients, and eating too much of it can spike your blood sugar and lead to weight gain.

Semo also contributes to insulin resistance when consumed frequently, which increases your risk of type 2 diabetes.

A better choice? Go for swallows like oat flour, unripe plantain flour, or amala made from real yam or cassava. These are more fibrous and better for your gut and blood sugar.

3. Soft drinks

Soft drinks like Coke, Fanta, and other fizzy drinks are basically liquid sugar bombs. One bottle of soda can contain up to 12 teaspoons of sugar! That's more than your body needs in a whole day. Over time, this can cause obesity, diabetes, liver problems, and even heart disease.

NAFDAC has warned about the increasing sugar content in fizzy drinks, especially among young Nigerians.

Tip: Swap soda for water, zobo without added sugar, or fresh fruit smoothies.

4. Instant noodles

Instant noodles like Indomie, Golden Penny or Chikki are fast, cheap, and easy to prepare, but they’re full of sodium, preservatives, and low-quality fats. Eating them regularly can cause high blood pressure and a lack of proper nutrients, especially when it becomes a go-to meal.

If you must eat noodles, add fresh vegetables, reduce the seasoning, and avoid the “double indomie and egg” combo as a regular habit.

5. Fried plantain and beans

This is a classic combo, but it’s an unhealthy one. Why? Frying ripe plantain means extra oil and sugar, while beans (though healthy) are often cooked with palm oil, maggi, and too much salt. That adds up quickly.

Instead, try boiled or air-fried plantain, and cook your beans with less oil and more natural seasonings like onions and fresh pepper.