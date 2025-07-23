Over the past few days on Nigerian social media, there have been conversations around Nepo Babies and Lapo Babies.

These viral terms have taken on a life of their own, and have been used to describe the glaring class differences in opportunity, access, and privilege. Nepo Babies (short for nepotism babies) are those born into wealth, influence, and elite networks, often with parents who have already achieved significant fame, fortune, or power. So these individuals benefit not just from money, but also from doors opened by their family name.

In contrast, Lapo Babies or pikins is a slang term derived from “LAPO,” the microfinance bank that caters to low-income earners, which refers to children of the struggling class. They're the people who have had to claw their way up with little to no familial wealth or institutional support ... just pure hustle and resilience.

Even though Lapo babies make up the majority of the Nigerian populace, both groups still co-exist and shape Nigerian society in different ways.

In this article, we focus on the real Nepo Babies, those whose rise cannot be separated from the wealth, power, and legacy of their parents. These are individuals who were not only born with silver spoons but went ahead to carve out significant spaces in business, politics, and global leadership.

5 Nepo Babies In Nigeria

1. Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola is the son of Sir Michael Otedola, a former Governor of Lagos State during the Nigerian Third Republic . Sir Michael Otedola began his career as a teacher before working as a reporter in England. On his return to Nigeria in 1959, he worked as an Information Officer, and later as an editor. In 1961, he moved into public relations, working for Corporations like Western Nigeria Television/Western Broadcasting Service (1961-1964) and Mobil Oil Group of Companies.

He was elected governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993, and after leaving office, he continued his career as a writer, while holding consultant positions on the boards of various businesses. His son, Femi Otedola, is often cited as a self-made billionaire , and while his business acumen is undeniable, his background set him up for success from the start.

As a result of his father's influence, Femi got early exposure to politics and commerce. He began his career in his family’s printing business, but quickly moved into oil, and this move skyrocketed him into the upper echelons of Nigeria’s energy sector. The combination of inherited influence and shrewd business moves allowed Femi to not only sustain his family's wealth but expand it dramatically.

2. Aliko Dangote

Alhaji Sanusi Dantata was the grandfather of Aliko Dangote. Sanusi Dantata was one of the wealthiest men in Kano, dealing in rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. After Aliko's father died, he was raised by his grandfather, who instilled in him a business mindset early on. Aliko was selling cartons of sweets by the time he was in primary school.

After graduating college in 1977, Dangote secured a $3,000 loan from his uncle to start importing and reselling rice and sugar, commodities his grandfather had mastered. Aliko Dangote is today Africa’s richest man , but his journey began in privilege. He was born into a family that was already thriving in business and could afford to give him a soft landing at the beginning of his career.

The loan he got from his uncle and the influence of his family turned his business into an empire. Dangote built Dangote Group, which now dominates cement, sugar, and salt production across Africa. As much as we acknowledge his journey, it's important to note that access to capital, mentorship, and elite networks played a pivotal role.

3. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the son of Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, an industrialist and a scholar. Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder and chairman of BUA Group, was born into one of Northern Nigeria’s most powerful and wealthy families. His father, Isyaku Rabiu, founded Isyaku Rabiu & Sons in 1952 and built an empire around trading, manufacturing, textiles, and real estate.

Abdulsamad returned home from the US in the 1980s to oversee the family business before launching BUA International Ltd in 1988. He leveraged both inherited infrastructure and government connections to scale BUA into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with interests in cement, sugar refining, and infrastructure.

Like many true Nepo Babies, Rabiu had the capital, experience, and business models from his father. What he did differently was diversify and modernise the family business.

4. Arthur Eze

Arthur Eze was born into the traditional Royal Family of Ukpo, Anambra State. Prince Arthur Eze didn’t just come from wealth, he came from royalty. His father was a traditional ruler, and his brother, Igwe Robert Eze, is the current King of Ukpo.

Arthur Eze was educated in Nigeria and later at California State University, where he studied engineering before founding Atlas Oranto Petroleum in 1991. Today, his company is one of the largest privately-held oil exploration firms in Africa which makes him arguably the richest Igbo man in Nigeria.

Beyond business, Arthur Eze is a political influencer and major donor across Africa. His upbringing in a ruling household gave him the connections that have defined his success.

5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

She is the daughter of Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, Obi (King) of Ogwashi-Ukwu. Her father was both a traditional monarch and an academic trailblazer with multiple degrees in mathematics, economics, and statistics. He was also a founding member of ASUU and served as a professor at the University of Ibadan.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation , is globally celebrated for her groundbreaking achievements. But her rise was rooted in privilege. She was educated at some of the world's most elite institutions, Harvard (BA, Economics) and MIT (PhD, Development Economics).

Her 25-year career at the World Bank, rising to Managing Director, was backed by not just brains but a classic example of how elite families position their children for international greatness.