BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reappointed WTO director-general

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reappointed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its director-general for a second four-year term.

The new term will begin on September 1, 2025, following unanimous approval by WTO members at a special General Council meeting on Friday, November 29.

Confirming the development, the WTO stated: “Her second four-year term, which was approved at a special General Council meeting, will begin on 1 September 2025. DG Okonjo-Iweala took office as Director-General in March 2021 and is the first African and the first woman to serve as head of the organisation.”

Okonjo-Iweala had declared her intention to seek reappointment on September 16. Her candidacy gained significant momentum after 58 member countries backed a proposal from the African Group for her to continue in office.

The reappointment process formally began on October 8, with November 8 set as the deadline for nominations.

On November 9, Petter Olberg, chair of the WTO General Council, confirmed that no additional nominations were submitted, making Okonjo-Iweala the sole candidate for the role.

As the first African and woman to lead the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala’s reappointment underscores global confidence in her leadership.