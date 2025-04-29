5 natural painkillers for everyday health issues

Pain is an inevitable part of life. But you don't have to suffer indefinitely. The relief you need is not always another pack of your go-to analgesic drugs.

It can be found in areas that are often overlooked: foods, plants, and vegetables that may just be sitting gently on your kitchen shelf.

Some of them can also be easily bought at open markets or chain stores around your home.

While these natural painkillers are readily available, it is important to note that they should not be used as a substitute for medical prescriptions without consulting first with a healthcare provider.

That said, here are seven natural painkillers that work for common, everyday health issues.

1. Cloves for toothache

If you've ever experienced a toothache, you'd know it's not something you would wish for anyone, not even your worst enemy. It's a nightmare — a horrible one.

But before you make that dentist's appointment, cloves can give you the much-needed relief.

And here's why: cloves contain a strong anaesthetic known as eugenol which also acts as an antiseptic to fight bacteria that may cause infections.

Hence, they work well in getting rid of cavities and are mixed into oral products like toothpaste and mouthwash.

What's more: dentists often mix clove oil with zinc oxide to produce a short-term filling for sensitive tooth nerves.

How to use cloves for toothache

There are two easy methods to stop severe toothache using cloves:

Simple remedy: Simply place a few whole cloves in your mouth. Then use your saliva to moisten and soften them and crush under your teeth until you release their pain-relieving oil. Now hold the crushed cloves against your aching tooth for about 30 minutes before spitting them out. Repeat the process once more. Grounded cloves: Ground the cloves normally and add a quarter teaspoon of olive oil. Stir the mixture thoroughly before dipping a cotton swab and then apply it to the inflamed area in your mouth. Leave the cotton swab on the aching tooth for about 30 minutes and then spit it out. Rinse your mouth with some warm salty water.

The above simple remedies are bound to relieve you of any toothache. You are free to choose either of the two options that you are comfortable with.

2. Ginger for migraines

Migraines are debilitating. They can affect your day, preventing you from functioning optimally.

If you've been reaching for a painkiller drug whenever an episode strikes, it's time to try an alternative route: a ginger remedy.

Ginger contains chemical compounds like gingerols and shogaols which are known for their anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Various research studies have reported that ginger not only reduced mean pain scores but also increased the likelihood of a patient staying pain free for at least two hours after treatment by nearly 80 percent compared to a placebo.

It also reduced the risk of migraine-related nausea and vomiting by half without any reports of meaningful adverse side effects.

This makes it a powerful natural painkiller, especially for people who may not be able to afford or have access to prescription migraine drugs.

How to use ginger for migraines

To use this spice as a migraine relief, you can either:

Stir half a teaspoon of ground ginger into a glass of water to create a "ginger juice" or; Sip a hot tea made from a teaspoon of freshly ground ginger.

Researchers have agreed that the above recipes are proven methods used in migraine pain treatment.

3. Turmeric for sinus

Turmeric is a natural spice with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antibiotic qualities, which makes it a potent solution for treating sinus infections or sinusitis.

Sinus infections typically cause inflammation in the nasal passage, causing discomfort, headaches and sometimes, breathing problems.

This is where turmeric comes in to save the day as a natural anti-inflammatory. It helps to clear the airways, enabling easier breathing and providing much-needed relief.

How to use turmeric for sinus

You'll need:

Turmeric root - 2 x 2” pieces

1 Lemon

1 tablespoon of honey

1 small pinch of cayenne pepper and water

1 banana (optional)

Blend these ingredients together to make a smoothie and drink for three days.

You can also go for turmeric supplements in easy-to-swallow capsules as a simpler alternative.

4. Parsley for bloating

Parsley is an effective natural anti-bloating agent. It acts as a diuretic, causing you to urinate and flush out excess water or salt from your system. It also reduces gas.

How to use parsley for bloating

You can:

Add fresh parsley leaves to a soup of your choice, preferably a low sodium one.

Juice parsley leaves and drink.

Or chew on raw parsley for a quick relief.

This herb is known as a miracle drug-food in some quarters and it is also rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants.

5. Apple cider vinegar for leg cramps

Leg cramps usually occur because of dehydration an an imbalance of electrolytes in your body.

While it can be a frustrating experience (sometimes even affecting your sleep), taking apple cider vinegar helps to calm down overactive muscle tissue and regulate nerve cells.

As a rich source of acetic acid which is a natural acid that lowers the risk of muscle spasms, apple cider vinegar works to maintain normal muscle function.