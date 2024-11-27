5 ways to ease the pain from a muscle pull

A muscle pull is a painful injury that occurs when a muscle tears due to excessive stretching.

Accidents, overuse, or improper muscle function often cause muscle pulls.

A pulled muscle often occurs when you least expect it. These are the easy ways you can reduce the tension and make the pain disappear almost immediately.

Here are a few ways to relieve a muscle pull

1. Rest

When you experience a pulled muscle, don’t overwork yourself, carry heavy equipment, or do anything strenuous that would worsen it.

You have to rest for a while to reduce the pain.

2. Wrap in ice

You can take some ice, wrap it in a towel, and then place it on the area where your muscle is pulled.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes to help relieve the pain. This also helps reduce inflammation.

3. Compression

Another thing you can do to relieve muscle pain is to wrap the area where there is muscle strain with an elastic bandage or any other fabric. This can help reduce the swelling.

4. Elevation

You can slightly elevate or lift the area where the pulled muscle occurred to help avoid or reduce swelling.

5. Heating pad

Heat increases the amount of blood following to the affected area.

It is helpful when muscles are tense because it lessens joint stiffness and muscle spasms.

It should not be used during the first 48 hours following an injury.