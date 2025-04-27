Natural remedies we grew up with - Do they actually work?

As a proper Nigerian who grew up in a Nigerian home, you already know the drill. When you get sick, before going to the hospital, come prayers, agbo, and some black soap.

Most of our parents believed so much in these traditional remedies that they had them stored at home for emergencies.

So, whether it's mild stomach pain or a severe fever, they always reach for traditional medications. But now that we're grown and washed up in civilisation, we often ask whether these traditional remedies really worked.

We did some digging and found this about them.

1. Agbo (Herbal Concoctions)

A bitter, dark herbal drink often brewed from leaves, bark, roots, and spices. Most users take it to fix malaria, typhoid, body pains, and "general sickness."

Does It Work?

Some herbs used in agbo, such as neem and bitter leaf, have proven anti-malarial and immune-boosting properties. However, because agbo recipes are not standardised, dosage can be risky and even dangerous.

Verdict:

There’s real science behind some ingredients, but modern caution is needed. Always ask a medical herbalist or doctor for the right herbs and dosages before taking.

2. Palm Oil for Poison

If you've stayed around an older person, you'll know this one. It's the most popular remedy for moments when you accidentally ate something you shouldn’t have. It is supposed to coat your stomach and neutralise poison.

Does It Work?

Palm oil can act as a mild protective agent, but it doesn’t neutralise strong poisons or toxins. For serious poisoning, immediate hospital treatment is critical.

3. Alligator Pepper for Stomach Ailments

Remember that one time your grandma popped a few alligator pepper seeds into your mouth for stomach cramps, indigestion, or diarrhoea. Well, it's a popular practice among people her age, and we've seen it more than a few times.

Does It Work?

Alligator pepper has antimicrobial properties and can aid digestion. It's also known for reducing inflammation. So, it's not surprising that it's effective in some mild cases! But again, moderation is key.

4. Hot Water and Robb (Menthol Balm)

Suffering from catarrh, cold, or congestion?

Hot water in a bucket + Robb Balm = DIY steaming therapy. You cover yourself with a wrapper and "inhale healing."

Does It Work?

Steam inhalation can loosen mucus and ease breathing. The menthol in Robb provides temporary relief from nasal congestion. However, be careful while doing this to avoid burning your face.

5. Bitter Leaf Juice for Malaria

Fresh bitter leaf squeezed into juice form and gulped down to "flush out malaria parasites."

Does It Work?

Bitter leaf contains compounds with anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory effects.

Scientific studies support its effectiveness against certain infections, but it is not a guaranteed cure. We recommend pairing it with proper malaria treatment for a complete cure.