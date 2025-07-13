The 2027 presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has reacted to criticisms that trailed the viral photos and videos of him serving food at a recent event in Imo State.

Responding to critics in a post on his official X account on Sunday, July 13, 2025, Obi said his gesture was borne out of humility and service to humanity.

The former Anambra State Governor stressed that the act was not intended to be a campaign strategy, accusing "paid agents" of twisting a sincere gesture into "something political."

He urged Nigerians to have a mind shift away from performative charity to a culture of consistent compassion.

This is coming on the heels of a wave of criticisms that greeted the footage, which showed Obi carrying a tray of food and serving guests at the Jubilee of Hope event in Imo state last weekend.

“My weekend activity of serving food at a special event has been generating interest, as expectedly, because leaders in our society have removed the service component in leadership,” he wrote.

“It’s sounding strange that I was seen serving food to people. Let me be clear, that event was not about me. It was called the Jubilee of Hope, and its purpose is straightforward, to remind us all that true leadership is service, and that those who have must never forget those who do not.”

Obi says he didn't serve food for the cameras

My serving food is humility, not campaign strategy - Peter Obi replies critics

The Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in 2023 stated that he neither posted about the event nor invited media, adding that content from the event found its way to the internet through third parties outside of his team.

“As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political,” he added.

Obi stressed that the Jubilee of Hope wasn't a performative gathering, but rather a conscientious event, where the privileged are reminded of their responsibility to the less fortunate.

“But let me restate the heart of the matter, the Jubilee of Hope is designed for the rich to come down from their high places, even if just for a moment, and serve the poor, not as a show, but as a symbol of the society we must build. A society anchored on empathy, equity, and responsibility,” he said.

He clarified that he wasn't the only attendee who served food at the occasion, naming other prominent Nigerians, including John Onaiyekan , a cardinal and former Catholic archbishop of Abuja, Osita Izunaso , and A.B.C. Orjiako , former chairman of Seplat Plc, as co-participants in the outreach.

“It wasn’t about the cameras; it was about conscience.

“I am genuinely surprised that this simple act has become a topic of discussion. As Governor, I always served others whenever we had events. Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help.

“When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life,” he wrote.

The presidential hopeful further disclosed that he chose to stay longer at the event because many of the underprivileged in attendance requested to be served directly by him.

“I could not ignore them. That was the only reason. Otherwise, there was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special; it is expected.

“We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor. Events like this must not remain symbolic; they must become cultural. Public office holders, business leaders, and everyday citizens must unite in lifting others.