'This is how society should be': Obi explains viral food-sharing moment

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has clarified his intentions after a viral video showed him serving food to guests at a birthday party in Orlu, Imo State.

The gesture, which sparked a mixed reaction online, took place during a celebration for Reverend Father Morris.

Many Nigerians on social media criticised Obi, labelling the act as politically motivated and a “desperate” attempt to gain support.

However, Obi has now addressed the incident, explaining that his actions reflected the values he believes leaders should embody.

Speaking during the event, Obi said, “I have been serving people here, seeing people eat, seeing people celebrate, and happy. This is the way our society should be; a society where people care.”

Leadership Is About Giving Back - Obi

The former Anambra State governor stressed that leadership should be rooted in empathy and compassion.

He applauded Rev. Father Morris for his consistent efforts in helping the poor, describing him as a model for the kind of leadership Nigeria needs.

“We want more of Father Morris, more individuals who would be caring for the poor; caring to support everybody,” Obi added.

In a symbolic extension of the priest’s mission, Obi promised to ensure that no one was left out of the celebration.

“For all of those who haven’t eaten, be rest assured that I am coming to serve you. We will make sure that everybody eats here today,” he said.

He further declared his readiness to always support any cause that represents service to humanity, stating, “Wherever there is service, I want to be part of it.”