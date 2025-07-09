2027: Trouble for Obi as ex-ally Kenneth Okonkwo declares for northern candidacy

Nollywood actor and former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has revealed that he intends to support a presidential candidate from Northern Nigeria in the 2027 general elections, provided certain conditions are met.

Speaking on Politics Today, a political affairs programme on Channels Television, the lawyer and prominent ally of Peter Obi stated, “My own strategy this time around is that I am going to support a Northerner in 2027.

"Yes! And it must be… My condition to the Northerners is that it must be a Northerner whom the whole North will be willing to support.”

Okonkwo, who is also part of a new political coalition that recently aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), clarified that his endorsement would be contingent on the candidate’s competence and national appeal.

Open to Atiku, Tambuwal — If Consensus Emerges

When asked whether he would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Okonkwo said, “If the whole North is ready to support an Atiku, why not?”

He gave a similar response regarding former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, noting, “If the whole North is willing to support him, why not?”

He emphasised that the Northern candidate must possess the qualifications, leadership experience, and preferably a background in presidential governance.

Redefining Power Rotation

On the issue of rotational presidency, Okonkwo said the original idea was for each geopolitical zone to hold the presidency for four years.

He referenced former Vice President Alex Ekwueme’s proposal, saying, “According to Alex Ekwueme, what they agreed initially is that this ought to be rotated among the geopolitical zones, for a four-year term. And in 24 years it would have been completed.”