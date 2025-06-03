For muslim students seeking a university experience that nurtures both the mind and the spirit, Islamic-owned universities in Nigeria offer a unique path.

These institutions go beyond conventional academics by blending Islamic values, ethics, and traditions into their learning environments. Their education is faith-based, hence they foster not just intellectual growth, but also spiritual development.

Over the years, several private Islamic universities have emerged across Nigeria, offering a broad range of academic disciplines while upholding Islamic teachings and moral guidance.

ALSO READ: Top 10 private universities in Nigeria 2025

5 Islamic Universities in Nigeria

If you're considering an educational institution where quality meets Islamic values, here are five Islamic universities in Nigeria making a strong impact in both education and character formation. However, these schools are not all cheap, so parents who desire that their children attend universities like these should start saving up.

1. Fountain University – Osun State

This school is owned by the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT). Fountain University is located in Oke-Osun, Osun State. It was officially licensed by the Federal Government on May 17, 2007, following the recommendation of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Fountain University offers a blend of conventional academic programs and Islamic-based teachings, aiming to produce graduates who are intellectually sound and morally upright. The school emphasises community service, Islamic ethics, and academic distinction.

Fountain University courses cater to sub-degree, undergraduate, and postgraduate educational needs. Five colleges are providing undergraduate degrees in the university, and they are the College of Basic, medical and health sciences, the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Law and the College of Arts.

Their tuition fee is from ₦290,000 - ₦935,000. To be considered for admission at Fountain University, you are required to have chosen Fountain University as the Institution of your First Choice via the portal of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

2. Al-Qalam University – Katsina State

It was formerly known as Katsina University. Al-Qalam University is situated in Dutsinma Road, Katsina. The school was established in 2005, and it is Nigeria’s first private Islamic university. Its curriculum integrates Islamic principles and Western education. The university caters to students seeking excellence in both secular knowledge and religious values.

It provides programs in sciences, education, management, and Islamic studies, and it caters to both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. For undergraduates seeking admission into this school, Interested candidates must have five (5) credit passes in the SSCE (WAEC or NECO) at one sitting, or six (6) credit passes at not more than 2 sittings in English Language, Mathematics and other subjects relevant to the course of study. Its tuition fee ranges from ₦ 248,000 - ₦ 450,000 .

3. Crescent University – Ogun State

This school is located in Abeokuta and was founded in 2005 by Justice Bola Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice and founder of the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA). Crescent University aims to be a hub of academic excellence, moral integrity, and Islamic discipline.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 10 Nigerian Universities that accept low JAMB scores (2025)

The school is accredited by the NUC, and it offers courses in law, business, technology, and social sciences, which are among the best courses to study in Nigeria , while promoting Islamic values. The university stands out for its vision of nurturing ethical leaders in a fast-changing world. The Crescent University school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from ₦730,000 to ₦1,653,000 for undergraduate students, depending on the program and level of study (fresh or returning).

To enrol at Crescent University, candidates must have a minimum of five credits in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects, in not more than two sittings. A minimum score of 160, with higher scores required for competitive programs like Law and Nursing (e.g., 200+). CUAB must be the first or second choice, or candidates must apply for a change of institution at a CBT centre.

4. Al-Hikmah University – Kwara State

This school was established in 2005 by the Abdur-Raheem Oladimeji Islamic Foundation (AROIF). Al-Hikmah University is located in Ilorin, Kwara State, and it received its official license from the Federal Government on January 7, 2005. Al-Hikmah offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including natural sciences, education, humanities, and Islamic studies. The university promotes character building, discipline, and the integration of Islamic moral instruction into academic learning.

Their tuition fee ranges from ₦161,000 - ₦3,500,000 depending on the course of study. Applicants must have JAMB Result and possess a minimum of five (5) credits in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB/SISC Examinations or their equivalent at not more than two (2) sittings in the subjects relevant to their proposed Undergraduate Programmes. English Language at credit level is compulsory for all candidates. This school is also one of the cheapest private universities in Nigeria.

5. Summit University – Kwara State

This school was founded by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN). Summit University is located in Offa, Kwara State and it received its provisional license in 2015 and became fully licensed in April 2019. Summit University prides itself on delivering quality tertiary education through a faith-based model that is inclusive of all backgrounds.

With a focus on academic rigour, research, and Islamic character education, the university continues to build a reputation for producing well-rounded graduates, and this is one of the reasons students choose private universities over public universities . Admission into full-time undergraduate programmes is only through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE). Candidates must possess five (5) credits in O'Level or its equivalent as required by the Department of interest . Their tuition fee ranges from ₦363,000 – ₦528,000, and it can be paid in instalments.