Private universities in Nigeria have become increasingly popular due to their stable academic calendars, modern facilities, and commitment to quality education. These universities offer smaller class sizes, better facilities, and often more structured academic systems than many public institutions. But with over 100 private universities in Nigeria, how do you choose the best one? Based on the 2025 AD Scientific Index rankings , which evaluates institutions on research output, faculty quality, and academic influence, here are Nigeria’s top 10 private universities. This is our breakdown of the Private Universities in Nigeria 2025, including key details like location, founding history, tuition fees, infrastructure, and what makes each institution stand out.

Top 10 Private Universities in Nigeria (2025)

Before diving deep, here’s a quick overview: Covenant University Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria Afe Babalola University Redeemer's University Landmark University Bowen University Babcock University African University of Science & Technology Topfaith University Pan Atlantic University Now, let’s explore each university in detail. 1. Best Private University in Nigeria: Covenant University

Located in Ota, Ogun State, Covenant University was established in 2002 by Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church. It has consistently ranked as Nigeria's top private university, earning recognition from Times Higher Education as the country's best university. The institution is renowned for its strong emphasis on leadership, entrepreneurship, and STEM education, producing graduates who excel in various professional fields. Covenant University boasts cutting-edge infrastructure, including smart classrooms, advanced research laboratories, and one of Africa's most sophisticated e-libraries. The university operates a disciplined academic environment with a focus on moral values and innovation. Top courses: Computer Science

Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Accounting

Architecture Tuition fees: ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million per session. Covenant remains competitive in both quality and cost. Its global recognition and research output make it the premier choice for students seeking world-class private education in Nigeria. Official Website: www.covenantuniversity.edu.ng 2. Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria

Located in Kano, Kano State, this university was established in 2013 with an American-style education system. It offers a unique blend of Nigerian and international curricula. The university has modern facilities and emphasises technology-driven education. It maintains partnerships with several international institutions for student exchange programs. Top courses: Medicine

Computer Science

International Relations

Business Administration Tuition fees: ₦1 million to ₦3 million per session. Its international approach to education makes it stand out in northern Nigeria. Official website: www.maaun.edu.ng

3. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

Located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Afe Babalola University was founded in 2009 by legal luminary Chief Afe Babalola (SAN). It has rapidly grown to become one of West Africa's most respected private institutions, known for its accelerated academic calendar and world-class facilities. The university is particularly noted for its outstanding medical program and teaching hospital, which serves as both a training ground for students and healthcare centre for the community. ABUAD emphasises practical, hands-on learning across all disciplines, with state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops. Top courses: Medicine and Surgery

Law

Mechanical Engineering

Agricultural Science Tuition fees: ₦1.8 million to ₦4 million per session. The university's commitment to excellence and its unique approach to education make it a top choice for students seeking quality education with strong career prospects. Official website: www.abuad.edu.ng 4. Redeemer's University

Located in Ede, Osun State, Redeemer's University was established in 2005 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God. It has gained recognition for its strong programs in biological sciences and cybersecurity. The university hosts a UNESCO-backed African Centre of Excellence for Genomics and infectious diseases. RUN maintains a strong focus on research and innovation, particularly in emerging technologies. Top courses: Biochemistry

Computer Science

Microbiology

Cybersecurity Tuition fees: ₦800,000 to ₦2.5 million per session. The university's research partnerships and modern facilities make it an attractive option for science-oriented students. Official website: www.run.edu.ng 5. Landmark University

Located in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Landmark University was founded in 2011 by the Living Faith Church. It has a unique focus on agricultural innovation and technology. The university operates a commercial farm that serves as a practical training ground for students. Landmark emphasises sustainable development and agripreneurship across all its programs. Top courses: Agricultural Science

Food Science

Mechanical Engineering

Computer Science Tuition fees: ₦1 million to ₦2.5 million per session. Its specialised approach to agriculture and technology education sets it apart from other institutions. Official website: www.lmu.edu.ng 6. Bowen University

Located in Iwo, Osun State, Bowen University was established in 2001 by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. It maintains a strong reputation for academic excellence and moral instruction. The university offers a broad range of programs with particular strengths in health sciences and humanities. Bowen's teaching hospital provides excellent clinical training for medical students. Top courses: Medicine

Law

Nursing

Economics Tuition fees: ₦1 million to ₦3.5 million per session. Bowen's balanced approach to education and strong alumni network make it a popular choice. Official website: www.bowen.edu.ng

7. Babcock University

Located in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Babcock University was established in 1999 by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. It holds the distinction of being Nigeria's first private university to offer a Medicine program. The university combines faith-based values with academic rigour, creating a balanced educational environment. Its teaching hospital serves as a major healthcare provider while offering students unparalleled clinical exposure. Babcock's Mass Communication department operates a functional radio and television station. Top courses: Medicine

Mass Communication

Nursing Science

Computer Science Tuition fees: ₦1.2 million to ₦4.5 million per session. Known for its serene campus and holistic approach to education, Babcock continues to produce graduates who excel in various sectors. Official website: www.babcock.edu.ng 8. African University of Science and Technology

Located in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, AUST was established in 2007 as a centre of excellence for science and technology education. The university focuses on postgraduate education and research, with strong programs in engineering and applied sciences. It collaborates with leading international research institutions. Top courses: Petroleum Engineering

Computer Science

Materials Science

Pure and Applied Mathematics Tuition fees: ₦1.5 million to ₦3.5 million per session. AUST's specialised focus on advanced science and technology makes it unique among Nigerian universities. Official website: www.aust.edu.ng 9. Topfaith University

Located in Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State, Topfaith University is one of Nigeria's newest private universities, established in 2021. Despite its recent establishment, the university has quickly gained attention for its modern facilities and innovative programs. It emphasises entrepreneurship and practical skills across all disciplines. Top courses: Law

Medicine

Computer Science

Business Administration Tuition fees: ₦1 million to ₦3 million per session. The university's fresh approach and commitment to quality education make it one to watch. Official website: www.topfaith.edu.ng 10. Pan-Atlantic University

Located in Lekki, Lagos State, Pan-Atlantic University was founded in 2002 with a focus on management and media education. The institution operates under the auspices of the Opus Dei, a Catholic organisation. The university is home to the prestigious Lagos Business School, widely regarded as Africa's premier business education institution. PAU's curriculum emphasises practical knowledge and industry engagement, with strong ties to Nigeria's corporate sector. Top courses: Business Administration

Media and Communication

Entrepreneurship

Economics Tuition fees: ₦2 million to ₦4.5 million annually. With its prime location and emphasis on real-world skills, PAU graduates enjoy excellent employment prospects. Official website: www.pau.edu.ng Each of these universities offers unique strengths and specialisations, providing Nigerian students with excellent options for quality higher education. When choosing a university, prospective students should consider factors beyond rankings, including program offerings, campus culture, and career support services.