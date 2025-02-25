100 Muslim boy names with deep Islamic meanings

As a Muslim, it is important to give your baby boy a name that reflects your faith.

Names often hold deep meanings, reflecting virtues, blessings, and attributes of Allah, as well as the hope for a faithful and prosperous life for your son. To help you find the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of 100 beautiful Muslim boy names with their meanings. If you're preparing to welcome a baby boy, this list offers a variety of strong and meaningful Islamic names to choose from.

ALSO READ: The city with the longest name in the world

Popular Muslim Boy Names

These names are widely used in Muslim communities and have strong historical and religious significance.

Muhammad – Praiseworthy; name of the Prophet Ahmad – Most praiseworthy Ali – Noble, exalted Omar – Long-lived, life Hassan – Handsome, good Hussein – Beautiful, little Hasan Abdullah – Servant of Allah Abdulrahman – Servant of the Most Gracious Abdulaziz – Servant of the Almighty Abdulqadir – Servant of the Most Powerful

Modern Muslim Boy Names

These are for parents looking for a contemporary name with Islamic roots.

Rayyan – Gate of Heaven, lush and plentiful Zayd – Growth, abundance Ayaan – Gift of God Zayan – Bright, beautiful Eesa – Arabic name for Jesus Raif – Kind, compassionate Ilyas – Arabic form of Elijah Mikael – Angel of sustenance Daniyal – Intelligent, wise Sameer – Entertaining companion

Unique Muslim Boy Names

For parents seeking a rare name that stands out while remaining deeply rooted in Islamic heritage.

Aziel – God is my strength Taha – A name from the Quran Faris – Knight, horseman Shayan – Worthy, deserving Jibril – Angel Gabriel Sarfaraz – Respected, exalted Tameem – Perfect, complete Zuhair – Shining, luminous Kaif – State, mood Fahad – Leopard, panther

Muslim Boy Names Inspired by the Prophets

Adam – First human created by Allah Nuh – Prophet Noah Ibrahim – Prophet Abraham Musa – Prophet Moses Yusuf – Prophet Joseph Harun – Prophet Aaron Sulaiman – Prophet Solomon Zakariya – Prophet Zechariah Isa – Prophet Jesus Yunus – Prophet Jonah

Muslim Boy Names Reflecting Allah’s Attributes

These names begin with "Abd," meaning "servant of," followed by one of Allah’s 99 names.

Abdurrahim – Servant of the Most Merciful Abdulmalik – Servant of the King Abdulkareem – Servant of the Most Generous Abdulnoor – Servant of the Light Abdulhadi – Servant of the Guide Abdulwali – Servant of the Guardian Abdulhaq – Servant of the Truth Abduljaleel – Servant of the Majestic Abdulmuhaimin – Servant of the Protector Abdulwahhab – Servant of the Bestower

Strong and Powerful Muslim Boy Names

Hamza – Lion, strong Talha – A kind of tree Khalid – Eternal, immortal Ammar – Long-lived, builder Sami – Elevated, sublime Zubair – Strong, intelligent Mujahid – Warrior, fighter Haider – Lion Tariq – Morning star, one who knocks Aziz – Mighty, powerful

Nature-Inspired Muslim Boy Names

Badr – Full moon Najm – Star Zuhair – Blossom, radiant Nasir – Helper, supporter Anwar – Luminous, radiant Hadi – Guide, leader Samir – Pleasant companion, wind Rafi – Exalted, noble Kamal – Perfection, excellence Shams – Sun

ALSO READ: 50 romantic nicknames to call your girlfriend

Short and Sweet Muslim Boy Names

For those who prefer simple yet meaningful names.

Bilal – Water, moist Ayan – Time, era Idris – Interpreter, Prophet’s name Owais – Little wolf Zain – Beauty, grace Rami – Archer, marksman Imran – Prosperity, civilization Fadil – Generous, honorable Amir – Prince, ruler Jamal – Beauty

Muslim Boy Names Meaning Light and Wisdom

Noor – Light Hikmat – Wisdom Burhan – Proof, evidence Ilham – Inspiration Basir – Perceptive, insightful Rashid – Rightly guided Taufiq – Success, divine guidance Ziya – Glow, splendor Safa – Purity, clarity Luqman – A wise man’s name in the Quran

Sophisticated Muslim Boy Names