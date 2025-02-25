Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

100 Muslim boy names with deep Islamic meanings

25 February 2025 at 11:03
100 Muslim boy names with deep Islamic meanings [Islamic Relief]
100 Muslim boy names with deep Islamic meanings [Islamic Relief]

As a Muslim, it is important to give your baby boy a name that reflects your faith.

Names often hold deep meanings, reflecting virtues, blessings, and attributes of Allah, as well as the hope for a faithful and prosperous life for your son. To help you find the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of 100 beautiful Muslim boy names with their meanings. If you're preparing to welcome a baby boy, this list offers a variety of strong and meaningful Islamic names to choose from.

ALSO READ: The city with the longest name in the world

Popular Muslim Boy Names

These names are widely used in Muslim communities and have strong historical and religious significance.

  1. Muhammad – Praiseworthy; name of the Prophet

  2. Ahmad – Most praiseworthy

  3. Ali – Noble, exalted

  4. Omar – Long-lived, life

  5. Hassan – Handsome, good

  6. Hussein – Beautiful, little Hasan

  7. Abdullah – Servant of Allah

  8. Abdulrahman – Servant of the Most Gracious

  9. Abdulaziz – Servant of the Almighty

  10. Abdulqadir – Servant of the Most Powerful

Modern Muslim Boy Names

These are for parents looking for a contemporary name with Islamic roots.

  1. Rayyan – Gate of Heaven, lush and plentiful

  2. Zayd – Growth, abundance

  3. Ayaan – Gift of God

  4. Zayan – Bright, beautiful

  5. Eesa – Arabic name for Jesus

  6. Raif – Kind, compassionate

  7. Ilyas – Arabic form of Elijah

  8. Mikael – Angel of sustenance

  9. Daniyal – Intelligent, wise

  10. Sameer – Entertaining companion

Unique Muslim Boy Names

For parents seeking a rare name that stands out while remaining deeply rooted in Islamic heritage.

  1. Aziel – God is my strength

  2. Taha – A name from the Quran

  3. Faris – Knight, horseman

  4. Shayan – Worthy, deserving

  5. Jibril – Angel Gabriel

  6. Sarfaraz – Respected, exalted

  7. Tameem – Perfect, complete

  8. Zuhair – Shining, luminous

  9. Kaif – State, mood

  10. Fahad – Leopard, panther

Muslim Boy Names Inspired by the Prophets

  1. Adam – First human created by Allah

  2. Nuh – Prophet Noah

  3. Ibrahim – Prophet Abraham

  4. Musa – Prophet Moses

  5. Yusuf – Prophet Joseph

  6. Harun – Prophet Aaron

  7. Sulaiman – Prophet Solomon

  8. Zakariya – Prophet Zechariah

  9. Isa – Prophet Jesus

  10. Yunus – Prophet Jonah

Muslim Boy Names Reflecting Allah’s Attributes

These names begin with "Abd," meaning "servant of," followed by one of Allah’s 99 names.

  1. Abdurrahim – Servant of the Most Merciful

  2. Abdulmalik – Servant of the King

  3. Abdulkareem – Servant of the Most Generous

  4. Abdulnoor – Servant of the Light

  5. Abdulhadi – Servant of the Guide

  6. Abdulwali – Servant of the Guardian

  7. Abdulhaq – Servant of the Truth

  8. Abduljaleel – Servant of the Majestic

  9. Abdulmuhaimin – Servant of the Protector

  10. Abdulwahhab – Servant of the Bestower

Strong and Powerful Muslim Boy Names

  1. Hamza – Lion, strong

  2. Talha – A kind of tree

  3. Khalid – Eternal, immortal

  4. Ammar – Long-lived, builder

  5. Sami – Elevated, sublime

  6. Zubair – Strong, intelligent

  7. Mujahid – Warrior, fighter

  8. Haider – Lion

  9. Tariq – Morning star, one who knocks

  10. Aziz – Mighty, powerful

Nature-Inspired Muslim Boy Names

  1. Badr – Full moon

  2. Najm – Star

  3. Zuhair – Blossom, radiant

  4. Nasir – Helper, supporter

  5. Anwar – Luminous, radiant

  6. Hadi – Guide, leader

  7. Samir – Pleasant companion, wind

  8. Rafi – Exalted, noble

  9. Kamal – Perfection, excellence

  10. Shams – Sun

ALSO READ: 50 romantic nicknames to call your girlfriend

Short and Sweet Muslim Boy Names

For those who prefer simple yet meaningful names.

  1. Bilal – Water, moist

  2. Ayan – Time, era

  3. Idris – Interpreter, Prophet’s name

  4. Owais – Little wolf

  5. Zain – Beauty, grace

  6. Rami – Archer, marksman

  7. Imran – Prosperity, civilization

  8. Fadil – Generous, honorable

  9. Amir – Prince, ruler

  10. Jamal – Beauty

Muslim Boy Names Meaning Light and Wisdom

  1. Noor – Light

  2. Hikmat – Wisdom

  3. Burhan – Proof, evidence

  4. Ilham – Inspiration

  5. Basir – Perceptive, insightful

  6. Rashid – Rightly guided

  7. Taufiq – Success, divine guidance

  8. Ziya – Glow, splendor

  9. Safa – Purity, clarity

  10. Luqman – A wise man’s name in the Quran

Sophisticated Muslim Boy Names

  1. Yasir – Wealthy, prosperous

  2. Irfan – Knowledge, awareness

  3. Suhail – Gentle, easygoing

  4. Fawwaz – Successful, fortunate

  5. Ismail – Prophet’s name

  6. Qasim – Distributor, one who shares

  7. Ridwan – Pleasure, satisfaction

  8. Zaydun – Abundance, growth

  9. Salim – Safe, sound

  10. Harith – Cultivator, plowman

ALSO READ: Top 100 Muslim girls' names for your baby

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article