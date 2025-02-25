100 Muslim boy names with deep Islamic meanings

As a Muslim, it is important to give your baby boy a name that reflects your faith.
Names often hold deep meanings, reflecting virtues, blessings, and attributes of Allah, as well as the hope for a faithful and prosperous life for your son. To help you find the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of 100 beautiful Muslim boy names with their meanings. If you're preparing to welcome a baby boy, this list offers a variety of strong and meaningful Islamic names to choose from.
Popular Muslim Boy Names
These names are widely used in Muslim communities and have strong historical and religious significance.
Muhammad – Praiseworthy; name of the Prophet
Ahmad – Most praiseworthy
Ali – Noble, exalted
Omar – Long-lived, life
Hassan – Handsome, good
Hussein – Beautiful, little Hasan
Abdullah – Servant of Allah
Abdulrahman – Servant of the Most Gracious
Abdulaziz – Servant of the Almighty
Abdulqadir – Servant of the Most Powerful
Modern Muslim Boy Names
These are for parents looking for a contemporary name with Islamic roots.
Rayyan – Gate of Heaven, lush and plentiful
Zayd – Growth, abundance
Ayaan – Gift of God
Zayan – Bright, beautiful
Eesa – Arabic name for Jesus
Raif – Kind, compassionate
Ilyas – Arabic form of Elijah
Mikael – Angel of sustenance
Daniyal – Intelligent, wise
Sameer – Entertaining companion
Unique Muslim Boy Names
For parents seeking a rare name that stands out while remaining deeply rooted in Islamic heritage.
Aziel – God is my strength
Taha – A name from the Quran
Faris – Knight, horseman
Shayan – Worthy, deserving
Jibril – Angel Gabriel
Sarfaraz – Respected, exalted
Tameem – Perfect, complete
Zuhair – Shining, luminous
Kaif – State, mood
Fahad – Leopard, panther
Muslim Boy Names Inspired by the Prophets
Adam – First human created by Allah
Nuh – Prophet Noah
Ibrahim – Prophet Abraham
Musa – Prophet Moses
Yusuf – Prophet Joseph
Harun – Prophet Aaron
Sulaiman – Prophet Solomon
Zakariya – Prophet Zechariah
Isa – Prophet Jesus
Yunus – Prophet Jonah
Muslim Boy Names Reflecting Allah’s Attributes
These names begin with "Abd," meaning "servant of," followed by one of Allah’s 99 names.
Abdurrahim – Servant of the Most Merciful
Abdulmalik – Servant of the King
Abdulkareem – Servant of the Most Generous
Abdulnoor – Servant of the Light
Abdulhadi – Servant of the Guide
Abdulwali – Servant of the Guardian
Abdulhaq – Servant of the Truth
Abduljaleel – Servant of the Majestic
Abdulmuhaimin – Servant of the Protector
Abdulwahhab – Servant of the Bestower
Strong and Powerful Muslim Boy Names
Hamza – Lion, strong
Talha – A kind of tree
Khalid – Eternal, immortal
Ammar – Long-lived, builder
Sami – Elevated, sublime
Zubair – Strong, intelligent
Mujahid – Warrior, fighter
Haider – Lion
Tariq – Morning star, one who knocks
Aziz – Mighty, powerful
Nature-Inspired Muslim Boy Names
Badr – Full moon
Najm – Star
Zuhair – Blossom, radiant
Nasir – Helper, supporter
Anwar – Luminous, radiant
Hadi – Guide, leader
Samir – Pleasant companion, wind
Rafi – Exalted, noble
Kamal – Perfection, excellence
Shams – Sun
Short and Sweet Muslim Boy Names
For those who prefer simple yet meaningful names.
Bilal – Water, moist
Ayan – Time, era
Idris – Interpreter, Prophet’s name
Owais – Little wolf
Zain – Beauty, grace
Rami – Archer, marksman
Imran – Prosperity, civilization
Fadil – Generous, honorable
Amir – Prince, ruler
Jamal – Beauty
Muslim Boy Names Meaning Light and Wisdom
Noor – Light
Hikmat – Wisdom
Burhan – Proof, evidence
Ilham – Inspiration
Basir – Perceptive, insightful
Rashid – Rightly guided
Taufiq – Success, divine guidance
Ziya – Glow, splendor
Safa – Purity, clarity
Luqman – A wise man’s name in the Quran
Sophisticated Muslim Boy Names
Yasir – Wealthy, prosperous
Irfan – Knowledge, awareness
Suhail – Gentle, easygoing
Fawwaz – Successful, fortunate
Ismail – Prophet’s name
Qasim – Distributor, one who shares
Ridwan – Pleasure, satisfaction
Zaydun – Abundance, growth
Salim – Safe, sound
Harith – Cultivator, plowman
