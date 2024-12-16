The city with the longest name in the world

Some countries have broken records just by the length of their names.

We may all call it Bangkok, but it has a name that can't be said in one breath. The longest ceremonial name of any city in the world is held by Bangkok, Thailand.

Its full ceremonial name in Thai is Krung Thep. Maha Nakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit.

The name means: "City of angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of the nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Visvakarman at Indra's behest."

The indigenous people hardly ever use this full name, instead referring to it as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which means "City of Angels."

Bangkok, Thailand's capital, is home to over 10 million people and serves as the country's only major city. Established in 1767, Bangkok has become the cultural and historical centre of the country, located on the Chao Phraya River.

As a major centre of commerce, Bangkok has grown into a modern city over the past several centuries. Thai cultural and spiritual history is reflected in its ceremonial name.

In 1782, the name was given during the rule of King Rama I, who established the Chakri dynasty. As a regal and divine location, the city is described in a poetic and highly symbolic manner.