A name is more than just an identity; it carries meaning, tradition, and sometimes even spiritual significance.
In Islam, names are carefully chosen to reflect good character, positive meanings, and a connection to faith.
If you’re looking for a beautiful Muslim name for your baby girl, we’ve compiled a list of the top 100 names, along with their meanings.
Why Muslim names matter
In Islam, names hold great significance. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged parents to choose names with positive meanings. Many Muslim names are inspired by Arabic words, Islamic history, and qualities that reflect kindness, strength, and faith.
100 Muslim girls' names and their meanings
A – D
Aaliyah – Exalted, high, noble
Aasma – Excellent, precious
Abeer – Fragrance, scent
Adeena – Pious, obedient
Afreen – Encouragement, praise
Aisha – Alive, prosperous (Name of Prophet Muhammad’s wife)
Aleena – Soft, delicate
Amira – Princess, leader
Anaya – Care, protection
Arooj – Rising, success
Asiya – Pensive, one who tends to the weak (Wife of Pharaoh and a believer)
Ayat – Sign, miracle
Aziza – Beloved, precious
Barira – Pious, devoted
Basima – Smiling, cheerful
Bisma – Smile, joy
Bushra – Good news, glad tidings
Dania – Close, near
Duaa – Prayer, supplication
E – K
Eimaan – Faith, belief
Eshaal – Paradise flower
Fadwa – Self-sacrificing, devoted
Faiza – Victorious, successful
Farah – Happiness, joy
Fatima – Daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), pure
Fiza – Breeze, nature
Hafsa – Young lioness (Name of the Prophet’s wife)
Hana – Happiness, bliss
Hidaya – Guidance
Hina – Fragrance, mehndi (henna)
Humaira – Reddish complexion (A nickname for Aisha RA)
Ilham – Inspiration
Iman – Faith, belief
Inaya – Concern, care
Iqra – Read, recite (First word revealed in the Quran)
Jamila – Beautiful, graceful
Jannat – Heaven, paradise
Javeria – Messenger of happiness
Khadija – First wife of Prophet Muhammad, respected, trustworthy
Kinza – Treasure
L – R
Laiba – Angel of heaven
Laila – Night, beauty
Lina – Tender, delicate
Maha – Large eyes, wild cow
Mahira – Talented, expert
Mariam – Mother of Prophet Isa (Jesus), pure, pious
Meher – Kindness, benevolence
Mina – Light, love
Naima – Comfort, tranquility
Najwa – Secret conversation, whisper
Nawal – Gift, blessing
Noor – Light, radiance
Nura – Light, brightness
Parveen – Star, beauty
Qudsia – Holiness, purity
Rabia – Spring, greenery
Rania – Queen, gazing upon
Reem – White antelope, soft
Rida – Contentment, satisfaction
Ruqayya – Gentle, name of the Prophet’s daughter
S – Z
Saadia – Happiness, bliss
Sadia – Joyful, fortunate
Safa – Purity, clarity
Sahar – Dawn, morning
Sajida – One who prostrates
Salma – Safe, peaceful
Sana – Praise, brilliance
Sarah – Pure, happy
Shifa – Healing, cure
Suhana – Beautiful, pleasant
Sumaya – High above, exalted
Tabassum – Smile, happiness
Talia – Dew of heaven
Tazeen – Decoration, beauty
Ulfat – Love, affection
Umaira – Living long, prosperity
Urwa – Support, handhold
Wafiya – Loyal, faithful
Warda – Rose, flower
Yasmeen – Jasmine flower
Yumna – Blessed, good fortune
Zahra – Radiant, shining
Zaina – Beautiful, adornment
Zainab – Name of Prophet’s daughter, fragrant flower
Zakiyah – Pure, intelligent
Zara – Princess, flower
Zaynah – Beautiful, graceful
Zohra – Venus, brightness
Zubaida – Elite, prime
Zulekha – Brilliant, intelligent
Zunaira – Flower in paradise
Zaraar – Bright, shining
Zohair – Blooming, shining
Zareen – Golden, precious
Zarmina – Lovely, precious
Zareefa – Elegant, witty
Zawiya – Spiritual retreat
Zayda – Growth, abundance
Zubaidah – Superior, best
Zulfa – Nearness, closeness
We hope this list helps you find the perfect name for your little one!
ALSO READ: 50 popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings