Top 100 Muslim girls' names for your baby

24 February 2025 at 10:19
Top 100 Muslim girls' names for your baby [DALL-E]
A name is more than just an identity; it carries meaning, tradition, and sometimes even spiritual significance. 

In Islam, names are carefully chosen to reflect good character, positive meanings, and a connection to faith.

If you’re looking for a beautiful Muslim name for your baby girl, we’ve compiled a list of the top 100 names, along with their meanings. 

Why Muslim names matter

In Islam, names hold great significance. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged parents to choose names with positive meanings. Many Muslim names are inspired by Arabic words, Islamic history, and qualities that reflect kindness, strength, and faith.

100 Muslim girls' names and their meanings

A – D

  1. Aaliyah – Exalted, high, noble

  2. Aasma – Excellent, precious

  3. Abeer – Fragrance, scent

  4. Adeena – Pious, obedient

  5. Afreen – Encouragement, praise

  6. Aisha – Alive, prosperous (Name of Prophet Muhammad’s wife)

  7. Aleena – Soft, delicate

  8. Amira – Princess, leader

  9. Anaya – Care, protection

  10. Arooj – Rising, success

  11. Asiya – Pensive, one who tends to the weak (Wife of Pharaoh and a believer)

  12. Ayat – Sign, miracle

  13. Aziza – Beloved, precious

  14. Barira – Pious, devoted

  15. Basima – Smiling, cheerful

  16. Bisma – Smile, joy

  17. Bushra – Good news, glad tidings

  18. Dania – Close, near

  19. Duaa – Prayer, supplication

E – K

  1. Eimaan – Faith, belief

  2. Eshaal – Paradise flower

  3. Fadwa – Self-sacrificing, devoted

  4. Faiza – Victorious, successful

  5. Farah – Happiness, joy

  6. Fatima – Daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), pure

  7. Fiza – Breeze, nature

  8. Hafsa – Young lioness (Name of the Prophet’s wife)

  9. Hana – Happiness, bliss

  10. Hidaya – Guidance

  11. Hina – Fragrance, mehndi (henna)

  12. Humaira – Reddish complexion (A nickname for Aisha RA)

  13. Ilham – Inspiration

  14. Iman – Faith, belief

  15. Inaya – Concern, care

  16. Iqra – Read, recite (First word revealed in the Quran)

  17. Jamila – Beautiful, graceful

  18. Jannat – Heaven, paradise

  19. Javeria – Messenger of happiness

  20. Khadija – First wife of Prophet Muhammad, respected, trustworthy

  21. Kinza – Treasure

L – R

  1. Laiba – Angel of heaven

  2. Laila – Night, beauty

  3. Lina – Tender, delicate

  4. Maha – Large eyes, wild cow

  5. Mahira – Talented, expert

  6. Mariam – Mother of Prophet Isa (Jesus), pure, pious

  7. Meher – Kindness, benevolence

  8. Mina – Light, love

  9. Naima – Comfort, tranquility

  10. Najwa – Secret conversation, whisper

  11. Nawal – Gift, blessing

  12. Noor – Light, radiance

  13. Nura – Light, brightness

  14. Parveen – Star, beauty

  15. Qudsia – Holiness, purity

  16. Rabia – Spring, greenery

  17. Rania – Queen, gazing upon

  18. Reem – White antelope, soft

  19. Rida – Contentment, satisfaction

  20. Ruqayya – Gentle, name of the Prophet’s daughter

S – Z

  1. Saadia – Happiness, bliss

  2. Sadia – Joyful, fortunate

  3. Safa – Purity, clarity

  4. Sahar – Dawn, morning

  5. Sajida – One who prostrates

  6. Salma – Safe, peaceful

  7. Sana – Praise, brilliance

  8. Sarah – Pure, happy

  9. Shifa – Healing, cure

  10. Suhana – Beautiful, pleasant

  11. Sumaya – High above, exalted

  12. Tabassum – Smile, happiness

  13. Talia – Dew of heaven

  14. Tazeen – Decoration, beauty

  15. Ulfat – Love, affection

  16. Umaira – Living long, prosperity

  17. Urwa – Support, handhold

  18. Wafiya – Loyal, faithful

  19. Warda – Rose, flower

  20. Yasmeen – Jasmine flower

  21. Yumna – Blessed, good fortune

  22. Zahra – Radiant, shining

  23. Zaina – Beautiful, adornment

  24. Zainab – Name of Prophet’s daughter, fragrant flower

  25. Zakiyah – Pure, intelligent

  26. Zara – Princess, flower

  27. Zaynah – Beautiful, graceful

  28. Zohra – Venus, brightness

  29. Zubaida – Elite, prime

  30. Zulekha – Brilliant, intelligent

  31. Zunaira – Flower in paradise

  32. Zaraar – Bright, shining

  33. Zohair – Blooming, shining

  34. Zareen – Golden, precious

  35. Zarmina – Lovely, precious

  36. Zareefa – Elegant, witty

  37. Zawiya – Spiritual retreat

  38. Zayda – Growth, abundance

  39. Zubaidah – Superior, best

  40. Zulfa – Nearness, closeness

We hope this list helps you find the perfect name for your little one!

